Unleash Your Inner world video maker with AI
Transform your ideas into professional videos effortlessly. Leverage AI avatars for engaging content.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers anyone to be a "world video maker" by simplifying video creation with an intuitive online video maker and AI video maker capabilities. Users can effortlessly produce high-quality, animated video content for global audiences.
Global Learning & Development.
Empower educators to create more courses, effectively reaching a global audience of learners with compelling video content.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Quickly generate captivating social media videos and clips that boost engagement across diverse platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify video creation for any project?
HeyGen revolutionizes video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and vast library of AI Video Templates, making it an ideal online video maker. You can effortlessly transform text into engaging video clips, perfect for any project.
Can I create stunning videos for social media using HeyGen's AI?
Absolutely! HeyGen is an AI video maker designed for generating stunning videos, including short videos optimized for social media platforms. Leverage AI-powered visuals and a wide selection of stock footage to captivate your audience.
Are realistic voice overs and AI avatars available for my animated videos in HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers realistic voice overs and a diverse range of AI avatars to bring your animated videos to life. This powerful creative tool allows you to create highly engaging and personalized content with ease.
What tools does HeyGen provide to create professional marketing videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos for marketing with comprehensive branding controls and customizable templates. Generate high-quality video content that reflects your brand's identity and effectively conveys your message.