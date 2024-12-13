Unleash Your Inner world video maker with AI

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How World Video Maker Works

Transform your ideas into captivating videos with ease, leveraging AI to create professional and engaging content for any purpose.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin your video creation journey by pasting your text script. Our advanced AI will automatically convert your script into a dynamic video, setting the foundation for your project with the powerful Text-to-video from script feature.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar
Select from a diverse range of realistic AI avatars to bring your message to life. Customize their appearance and voice to perfectly match your brand or content style, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Visuals
Enhance your video with high-quality audio by utilizing our integrated Voiceover generation feature. Craft clear and engaging narration to perfectly complement your visual story.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video by selecting the optimal Aspect-ratio for your platform. Export your polished creation in various resolutions and formats, ready to be shared with your audience across any channel.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers anyone to be a "world video maker" by simplifying video creation with an intuitive online video maker and AI video maker capabilities. Users can effortlessly produce high-quality, animated video content for global audiences.

Historical Storytelling

Transform historical narratives into vivid, AI-powered video stories, captivating audiences around the world.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation for any project?

HeyGen revolutionizes video creation with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and vast library of AI Video Templates, making it an ideal online video maker. You can effortlessly transform text into engaging video clips, perfect for any project.

Can I create stunning videos for social media using HeyGen's AI?

Absolutely! HeyGen is an AI video maker designed for generating stunning videos, including short videos optimized for social media platforms. Leverage AI-powered visuals and a wide selection of stock footage to captivate your audience.

Are realistic voice overs and AI avatars available for my animated videos in HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen offers realistic voice overs and a diverse range of AI avatars to bring your animated videos to life. This powerful creative tool allows you to create highly engaging and personalized content with ease.

What tools does HeyGen provide to create professional marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create professional videos for marketing with comprehensive branding controls and customizable templates. Generate high-quality video content that reflects your brand's identity and effectively conveys your message.

