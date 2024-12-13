Workplace Etiquette Video Maker: Create Engaging Training

Craft professional and engaging workplace etiquette training videos effortlessly with AI avatars.

Produce a 45-second lighthearted and professional video targeting new hires on common email etiquette blunders, using engaging AI avatars to demonstrate both the right and wrong approaches. The visual style should be clean with subtle humor, complemented by a friendly, clear narration, helping them adapt smoothly to office communication norms and fostering a positive first impression within workplace etiquette videos.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a 60-second informative video, aimed at all employees in collaborative roles, demonstrating the importance of active listening in team meetings. The video should adopt a clean, modern visual style with an encouraging tone and upbeat background music, utilizing HeyGen's Subtitles/captions to reinforce key takeaways for maximum comprehension and to ensure accessibility for all viewers, creating professional content that elevates team dynamics.
Prompt 2
Design a direct and concise 30-second video for remote and hybrid teams, focusing on best practices for virtual meeting backgrounds and microphone usage. This office video maker project should feature visually engaging screen-share examples, a clear and energetic voiceover, and leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly produce accurate and impactful training videos on technical etiquette points.
Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second empathetic video for managers and HR, outlining strategies for respectful cross-cultural communication in the workplace. The visual style should be warm and illustrative, showcasing diverse workplace scenarios, accompanied by calming background music and a supportive narration generated via HeyGen's Voiceover generation, ensuring consistent branding and an inclusive message across the organization as a powerful video maker tool.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Workplace Etiquette Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative workplace etiquette training videos in just four simple steps, ensuring your team maintains a professional and respectful environment.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Start by crafting a clear and concise script for your workplace etiquette video. Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly transform your written content into dynamic visuals, laying the foundation for effective communication.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Enhance the professionalism of your training by choosing from a diverse range of AI avatars. Your selected AI avatar will deliver your message with clarity and impact, making your workplace etiquette videos more engaging for your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Enhancements
Refine your video with essential elements like subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and comprehension. These enhancements make your content polished and suitable for professional videos, ensuring your etiquette guidelines are understood by everyone.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your workplace etiquette video is perfected, easily export your completed video in various aspect ratios. Share it across your organization to reinforce positive conduct and build a harmonious professional atmosphere.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the way you create workplace etiquette videos, making it easy to produce professional, engaging training videos with AI tools. Boost learning and foster a better office environment.

Cultivate Positive Workplace Culture

.

Generate engaging videos to inspire and reinforce positive workplace behaviors, promoting a respectful and collaborative office environment effortlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging workplace etiquette videos?

HeyGen empowers you to easily create professional workplace etiquette videos using advanced AI tools and a wide selection of templates. You can transform scripts into compelling video content with realistic AI Avatars and automated voiceovers.

Does HeyGen allow for custom branding in professional content?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, enabling you to incorporate your company's logo and brand colors directly into your professional videos. This ensures all your training videos align perfectly with your corporate identity.

What AI tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video making?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI tools for seamless video making, including realistic AI Avatars for diverse presentations and automated voiceover generation. These features streamline the creation process, helping you produce high-quality videos quickly.

Can I add subtitles and easily export my completed workplace etiquette videos?

Yes, HeyGen automatically generates AI captions for your videos, enhancing accessibility and comprehension. Once your workplace etiquette videos are finalized, you can easily export them in various aspect ratios for diverse platforms.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo