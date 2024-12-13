Workplace Conduct Video Generator: Create Training Easily

Create engaging corporate training videos for workplace etiquette by transforming text into professional visuals with our Text-to-video from script feature.

Produce a 45-second video for new employees, focusing on initial workplace etiquette, utilizing a friendly and professional AI avatar to convey essential information. The visual style should be clean and illustrative, complemented by a clear and welcoming voiceover generated automatically. This 'employee training' module will leverage HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation capabilities to ensure a consistent and engaging onboarding experience.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second compliance training video for all staff on data privacy guidelines. The visual style should be scenario-based and realistic, with an authoritative yet encouraging audio style. Develop this crucial 'short safety video' by inputting a detailed script for Text-to-video from script generation and ensure accessibility through automatic Subtitles/captions.
Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 30-second video aimed at team leads and managers, illustrating best practices for constructive feedback in the workplace. The visual style should be modern and engaging, utilizing HeyGen's video templates and supported by a motivating, upbeat audio track. This 'engaging training video' will benefit from HeyGen's Templates & scenes and a robust Media library/stock support to quickly assemble impactful visuals.
Prompt 3
Design a 90-second explainer video for existing staff, serving as a refresher on effective communication strategies. The video will feature professional AI avatars presenting clear, actionable examples in an 'explainer videos' style, with a calm and instructional audio delivery. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars for consistent on-screen presence and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure it fits various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Workplace Conduct Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging workplace conduct training videos that enhance employee understanding and boost compliance across your organization.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script and Select an Avatar
Begin by writing or pasting your workplace conduct script. Then, select from a diverse range of AI avatars that will deliver your message with clarity and professionalism, making your training videos engaging.
2
Step 2
Select Templates and Customize Visuals
Enhance your video's appeal by choosing from various pre-designed Templates & scenes. Easily integrate your company's branding, logos, and custom colors to maintain a consistent corporate identity for your corporate training videos.
3
Step 3
Add Automatic Closed Captions
Ensure accessibility and comprehension by automatically generating Subtitles/captions for your video. This feature reinforces key messages and makes your content understandable for all employees, improving the effectiveness of your employee training.
4
Step 4
Export and Integrate Your Video
Finalize your workplace conduct video with flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to suit any platform. Download your high-quality video for seamless integration into your LMS or sharing across internal communication channels, completing your compliance training.

Use Cases

HeyGen, your ultimate AI video generator, transforms complex workplace conduct into engaging training videos. Quickly create compliance training with AI avatars to boost employee understanding.

Simplify Complex Workplace Conduct Scenarios

.

Easily transform intricate workplace conduct guidelines and real-life scenarios into clear, engaging AI video explanations for better comprehension.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create effective compliance training videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that simplifies the creation of engaging compliance training and corporate training videos. Users can transform text into video using realistic AI avatars and video templates, ensuring consistent messaging for employee training on critical workplace conduct topics.

What kind of workplace conduct videos can I generate with HeyGen?

HeyGen serves as a powerful workplace conduct video generator, enabling you to produce various employee training content. From explaining workplace etiquette to developing short safety videos and other scenario-based learning modules, our platform leverages AI presenters and Text-to-video capabilities for professional results.

Does HeyGen support creating engaging corporate training videos quickly?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines the production of engaging corporate training videos efficiently. Our platform offers a wide range of video templates and AI avatars, allowing you to quickly generate high-quality content complete with automatic closed captions and customizable branding controls.

Can HeyGen utilize AI avatars for all types of employee training?

Absolutely. HeyGen's AI video generator empowers you to create diverse employee training materials using realistic AI avatars. With powerful Text-to-video functionality, you can easily develop explainer videos and training content that enhance your workplace conduct and overall employee development programs.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo