Produce a 45-second introductory video for new hires, focusing on fundamental company policies. This "workplace compliance video maker" project aims to simplify critical information for "employee onboarding", featuring a professional yet approachable visual style with crisp, easy-to-understand audio. The video will effectively utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver key messages, ensuring a consistent and engaging presentation that sets the right tone for new team members.

