Create Engaging Workforce Training Videos with Our Training Video Maker

Enhance employee onboarding and remote training with customizable video templates and AI avatars for a seamless learning experience.

535/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create an impactful 90-second instructional video for remote training sessions, perfect for educators and corporate trainers. This video leverages HeyGen's voiceover generation and subtitles/captions to ensure clarity and accessibility for all viewers. The visual style combines screen recording with visual effects to maintain viewer interest and enhance understanding. With the ability to resize aspect ratios and export in various formats, your training content will be versatile and professional.
Prompt 2
Engage your team with a 45-second intro video that sets the tone for your workforce training program. Ideal for managers and training coordinators, this video utilizes HeyGen's media library/stock support to incorporate high-quality visuals and audio. The dynamic scenes and audio visualizer create a modern and energetic atmosphere, making the training content more relatable and memorable. Customize the template to reflect your brand's identity and values, ensuring a cohesive message.
Prompt 3
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute training video for employee onboarding, tailored for HR departments and new hires. This video features HeyGen's templates & scenes to provide a structured and visually appealing narrative. The use of AI avatars and voiceover generation adds a personal touch, making the content more engaging and easier to follow. With template customization options, you can highlight key information and company policies, ensuring a smooth transition for new employees.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Workforce Training Intro Video

Follow these four simple steps to craft an engaging and professional intro video for your workforce training sessions.

1
Step 1
Select a Customizable Video Template
Begin by choosing a customizable video template from HeyGen's extensive library. This will provide a solid foundation for your training intro video, allowing you to focus on content rather than design.
2
Step 2
Add Dynamic Scenes
Incorporate dynamic scenes to keep your audience engaged. HeyGen offers a variety of scene options that can be easily integrated into your video to enhance its visual appeal.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Effects
Enhance your video with visual effects to make it more captivating. HeyGen's video creation tools allow you to apply effects that align with your training objectives and brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export with Flexible Options
Once your video is complete, use HeyGen's video export options to save your project in the desired format. This ensures compatibility with various platforms and devices, making it easy to share with your workforce.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes workforce training by offering intuitive video creation tools that enhance engagement and retention. With customizable video templates and dynamic scenes, creating impactful training videos has never been easier.

Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes

.

Quickly produce engaging intro videos for workforce training to captivate your audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my training video creation process?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive suite of video creation tools, including customizable video templates and AI avatars, to streamline the production of workforce training videos. With features like text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, creating engaging instructional videos has never been easier.

What makes HeyGen an ideal intro video maker?

HeyGen stands out as an intro video maker by providing dynamic scenes and visual effects that captivate viewers from the start. Its branding controls allow you to seamlessly incorporate your logo and colors, ensuring your videos align with your brand identity.

Can HeyGen support remote training needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for remote training as it enables the creation of high-quality employee onboarding and instructional videos. With features like subtitles and captions, your content is accessible to a diverse audience, enhancing the learning experience.

What video export options does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides flexible video export options, allowing you to resize aspect ratios to fit various platforms. This ensures your videos maintain their quality and impact, whether they're shared on social media or embedded in training modules.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo