Streamline Training with a Workflow Training Video Maker
Boost HR and customer success with engaging training videos created effortlessly using AI avatars for realistic presenters.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 60-second explainer video for existing customer success teams, illustrating a new feature update or best practice. The video should adopt a clean, professional aesthetic with informative graphics and rely on text-to-video from script for precise narration. Ensure subtitles/captions are included to enhance accessibility and understanding across various viewing environments.
Design a dynamic 30-second sales training module focused on maintaining brand compliance in client presentations. Utilize vibrant templates & scenes from the media library/stock support to create a visually impactful message. The video should feature a confident tone, quickly conveying essential guidelines to sales representatives while reinforcing company standards.
Produce a 45-second internal communication video detailing a new departmental workflow or step-by-step guide. The visual presentation should be clear and engaging, optimized for multiple platforms using aspect-ratio resizing & exports. Employ a professional AI avatar to present the information in a friendly, approachable manner, ensuring seamless understanding for all team members.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen's AI video generator creates compelling workflow training videos and step-by-step guides, ensuring effective onboarding and internal communication.
Enhance Training Engagement and Retention.
Drive higher engagement and knowledge retention in your workflow training programs using AI-powered video solutions.
Develop and Scale Training Programs.
Rapidly create comprehensive training courses and extend your reach to more learners globally, streamlining workflow education.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my creative explainer videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create engaging explainer videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video creation. You can develop captivating video styles and step-by-step guides quickly for any topic.
What makes HeyGen an efficient workflow training video maker?
HeyGen streamlines the production of workflow training videos by converting text to video rapidly. Its intuitive platform and templates allow you to generate high-quality video documentation for onboarding and various training purposes.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand compliance across different video styles?
Absolutely, HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including logo and color customization, to ensure brand compliance in all your video styles. This maintains a consistent professional appearance across all internal communication and external content.
How does HeyGen facilitate effective internal communication?
HeyGen supports impactful internal communication through the rapid generation of video content using AI avatars. It simplifies creating video documentation, sales training materials, and updates that resonate with your team.