Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
This 90-second employee onboarding video is tailored for HR professionals seeking to streamline their training processes. The video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to deliver structured onboarding courses that are both comprehensive and easy to follow. With a focus on asynchronous training, the video is designed to be mobile-friendly, allowing employees to learn at their own pace. The visual style is clean and professional, with seamless integrations of company-specific content.
A 45-second personalized onboarding video crafted for tech-savvy new hires who appreciate interactive experiences. Using HeyGen's media library/stock support, the video incorporates high-quality visuals and dynamic call-to-actions that encourage viewer interaction. The audio style is modern and upbeat, perfectly matching the fast-paced, innovative nature of the tech industry. This video is ideal for companies looking to make a memorable first impression on their new team members.
In this 2-minute video content for onboarding, managers and team leaders are introduced to the power of real-time analytics in tracking employee progress. The video employs HeyGen's voiceover generation to provide clear and concise explanations, making complex data easily understandable. The visual style is sleek and informative, with a focus on delivering technical insights in an accessible manner. This video is perfect for organizations aiming to enhance their onboarding efficiency through data-driven strategies.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes worker onboarding by creating personalized and engaging onboarding videos. With seamless integrations and mobile-friendly videos, HeyGen enhances employee onboarding experiences.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Enhance employee onboarding with AI-driven videos that increase engagement and retention through interactive experiences.
Create More Courses and Reach More Learners Worldwide.
Develop structured onboarding courses that are accessible globally, ensuring consistent training for all employees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance employee onboarding videos?
HeyGen offers a suite of tools to create engaging employee onboarding videos, including AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. These features allow for personalized onboarding experiences that can be tailored to reflect your brand's identity with custom logos and colors.
What makes HeyGen's video onboarding tools unique?
HeyGen stands out with its seamless integrations and mobile-friendly video options, ensuring that your onboarding content is accessible and effective across all devices. The platform also supports interactive experiences and dynamic call-to-actions to keep new hires engaged.
Can HeyGen support asynchronous training with video content?
Yes, HeyGen is ideal for asynchronous training, offering structured onboarding courses that can be accessed anytime. With real-time analytics, you can track engagement and optimize your video content for onboarding as needed.
Why choose HeyGen for creating personalized onboarding videos?
HeyGen allows you to craft personalized onboarding videos using its extensive media library and branding controls. This ensures that each video is not only informative but also aligns with your company's unique style and messaging.