Create a dynamic 30-second video targeting small business owners to highlight how easily they can become a 'product video maker' for their WooCommerce store. The visual style should be bright and modern, featuring quick cuts of appealing products, accompanied by an energetic, optimistic soundtrack and a warm, encouraging voiceover. The narrative should showcase how leveraging HeyGen's extensive 'Templates & scenes' allows them to quickly transform static product pages into captivating experiences, ultimately helping to 'boost sales' by vividly demonstrating product benefits.

