

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second marketing content piece targeting marketing professionals, utilizing HeyGen's AI avatars within a clean and professional whiteboard animation style to break down key industry statistics, accompanied by a clear, authoritative voiceover.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second educational whiteboard video for educators or corporate trainers, leveraging HeyGen's extensive Media library/stock support to simplify a complex concept, featuring a step-by-step visual progression and a calm, instructional voiceover.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 30-second promotional whiteboard video for SaaS companies, highlighting a new software feature with a modern, branded whiteboard animation style and an enthusiastic voiceover generated through HeyGen's Voiceover generation, aimed at engaging potential users with quick, impactful visual explanations.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Whiteboard Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging explainer videos with our intuitive whiteboard animation software, turning your ideas into compelling visual stories in just a few steps.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Paste your text or script directly into the platform. Our powerful AI analyzes your content, transforming your words into the foundation for your dynamic whiteboard animation.
2
Step 2
Select Whiteboard Elements
Choose from a diverse library of whiteboard templates, characters, and assets. Easily customize scenes to visually represent your script and enhance your message.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers
Integrate professional voiceovers for your whiteboard video. Generate realistic voices using our AI or upload your own audio to provide clear narration.
4
Step 4
Export Your Explainer Video
Finalize your project and export your high-quality explainer video. Choose from various aspect ratios to ensure it's perfectly optimized for any platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of whiteboard animation videos?

HeyGen's AI video platform streamlines whiteboard animation creation by allowing users to convert scripts into engaging videos with ease. It acts as a powerful whiteboard video maker, leveraging AI to simplify the entire production process.

Can I customize the look of my explainer videos with HeyGen's whiteboard templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of customizable whiteboard templates to help you create unique explainer videos. You can further personalize your content with custom branding, including logos and colors, and integrate elements from its extensive media library.

What voiceover options are available for whiteboard videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen's whiteboard video generator offers advanced voiceover generation capabilities, allowing you to create professional narrations directly from text. This text-to-video feature ensures your whiteboard animation has clear and compelling audio.

Does HeyGen support flexible editing and export options for my whiteboard content?

As a versatile video editor, HeyGen ensures your whiteboard videos are polished and ready for any platform. You can easily adjust aspect ratios and export your high-quality whiteboard animation content in various formats.

