Your Go-To Weekly News Update Video Maker
Effortlessly produce professional news videos. Leverage HeyGen's innovative text-to-video from script to transform your ideas instantly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms how you create a weekly news update video, making you a powerful news video maker. Our AI news generator simplifies producing engaging news videos with customizable video templates, AI script generation, and professional voiceovers for efficient content creation.
Create Engaging Social Media News.
Quickly produce captivating news updates and clips for social platforms to keep your audience informed and engaged.
AI-Powered Video Storytelling for News.
Transform news narratives into compelling video stories, bringing complex topics to life with engaging AI-powered visuals.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging news videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI news generator that empowers you to produce professional news videos with ease. Leverage customizable video templates and AI-generated visuals to craft compelling content for your weekly news update video maker needs.
What customization options does HeyGen offer for news video templates?
HeyGen provides extensive customization for your news videos, including a rich selection of news intros & outros, flexible branding controls, and AI-generated visuals. You can easily personalize every aspect to match your unique brand identity.
Does HeyGen include an AI script generator and voiceover capabilities?
Absolutely! HeyGen features an integrated AI script generator to help you craft your news headlines efficiently. Our advanced text-to-speech tool also enables realistic voiceovers for your news videos, streamlining your video creation process.
Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online tool for news video makers?
Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online tool, featuring drag-and-drop editing for effortless video creation. It simplifies the process for news video makers, allowing anyone to publish news videos quickly and efficiently.