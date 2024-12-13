Your Go-To Weekly News Update Video Maker

Effortlessly produce professional news videos. Leverage HeyGen's innovative text-to-video from script to transform your ideas instantly.

Create a 60-second weekly news update video tailored for small business owners and local community organizers, featuring a professional, clean visual style with an upbeat voiceover to deliver essential local and industry news. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to ensure clear and engaging narration throughout the segment.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a weekly news update video maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging weekly news updates with AI-powered tools and customizable features, ensuring your audience stays informed and entertained.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Begin your news update video creation by selecting from a diverse range of professionally designed "video templates" to instantly set the right tone and structure.
2
Step 2
Create Your News Content
Utilize our advanced "AI script generator" to quickly draft compelling news headlines and stories, transforming text into dynamic video content.
3
Step 3
Apply Visual Enhancements
Personalize your video with "drag-and-drop editing", incorporating relevant visuals from our extensive media library and branding elements.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your weekly news update by generating "voiceovers" for narration, adding subtitles, and exporting your high-quality video for seamless sharing.

HeyGen transforms how you create a weekly news update video, making you a powerful news video maker. Our AI news generator simplifies producing engaging news videos with customizable video templates, AI script generation, and professional voiceovers for efficient content creation.

Develop High-Impact News Segments

Generate impactful and professional news segments quickly using AI video, ensuring maximum viewer engagement and reach.

How can HeyGen help me create engaging news videos?

HeyGen is an advanced AI news generator that empowers you to produce professional news videos with ease. Leverage customizable video templates and AI-generated visuals to craft compelling content for your weekly news update video maker needs.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for news video templates?

HeyGen provides extensive customization for your news videos, including a rich selection of news intros & outros, flexible branding controls, and AI-generated visuals. You can easily personalize every aspect to match your unique brand identity.

Does HeyGen include an AI script generator and voiceover capabilities?

Absolutely! HeyGen features an integrated AI script generator to help you craft your news headlines efficiently. Our advanced text-to-speech tool also enables realistic voiceovers for your news videos, streamlining your video creation process.

Is HeyGen an easy-to-use online tool for news video makers?

Yes, HeyGen is designed as an intuitive online tool, featuring drag-and-drop editing for effortless video creation. It simplifies the process for news video makers, allowing anyone to publish news videos quickly and efficiently.

