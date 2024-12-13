Create Stunning Memories with Our Save the Date Video Maker

Design personalized wedding video invitations effortlessly using customizable templates and AI-powered editing tools. Share your animated invitations seamlessly on social media.

529/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For a classic and elegant 60-second wedding video invitation, HeyGen offers a seamless experience with its online video editor. Ideal for couples who appreciate timeless beauty, this video is crafted with sophisticated templates and AI-powered editing tools. The visual style is sleek and refined, featuring black and white footage with subtle gold accents. The accompanying audio is a gentle piano melody, enhancing the video's graceful tone. Share your love story effortlessly with HeyGen's social media sharing capabilities.
Prompt 2
Capture the excitement of your upcoming nuptials with a vibrant 30-second save the date video. Designed for modern couples who love a pop of color, this video utilizes HeyGen's drag-and-drop features and media library support to create a dynamic and engaging announcement. The visual style is bold and energetic, with bright colors and fast-paced transitions, while the audio is an upbeat track from HeyGen's extensive music library. Perfect for sharing on social media, this video will leave a lasting impression.
Prompt 3
Announce your wedding date with a charming 45-second animated invitation that combines creativity and technology. Tailored for couples who want a unique and memorable announcement, this video leverages HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature and customizable templates. The visual style is whimsical and artistic, with hand-drawn animations and a warm color scheme. The audio is a lighthearted tune that complements the video's playful nature. Easily share your creation with friends and family through HeyGen's social media sharing options.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Wedding Save the Date Video Maker

Create stunning wedding video invitations with ease using our online video editor.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Start by selecting from a variety of customizable templates designed specifically for wedding video invitations. These templates provide a creative foundation for your save the date video.
2
Step 2
Add Personal Touches
Utilize the drag-and-drop features to add your personal photos, text, and other elements. This step allows you to infuse your unique style into the video, making it truly yours.
3
Step 3
Apply AI-Powered Editing Tools
Enhance your video with AI-powered editing tools. These tools help you seamlessly integrate animations and transitions, ensuring a polished and professional look.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Once your video is complete, export it in the desired format and share it effortlessly on social media. This ensures your guests receive your animated invitations in a timely manner.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes wedding save the date video creation with its AI-powered online video editor, offering customizable templates and animated invitations to captivate your guests.

Showcase Customer Success Stories with Engaging AI Videos

.

Highlight your unique love story through engaging video storytelling, making your save the date memorable and personal.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create a save the date video?

HeyGen offers a save the date video maker with customizable templates and AI-powered editing tools, allowing you to craft unique and engaging wedding video invitations effortlessly.

What features does HeyGen provide for animated invitations?

HeyGen provides a range of video templates and drag-and-drop features, making it easy to create animated invitations that stand out. You can also add music from our extensive library to enhance your videos.

Can I use HeyGen for social media sharing of my videos?

Yes, HeyGen's online video editor allows you to create videos optimized for social media sharing, ensuring your content looks great across all platforms.

What technical tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen's online video editor includes AI-powered editing tools, such as text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, providing a seamless and efficient editing experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo