Wedding Promo Video Maker: Craft Your Dream Wedding Story

Transform your wedding photos into stunning highlight reels effortlessly with customizable wedding video templates and powerful Text-to-video from script.

Create a 30-second romantic video targeting engaged couples who want unique Save the Date Videos, featuring dreamy, elegant visuals with soft focus transitions between wedding photos, set to gentle instrumental music and enhanced with professional voiceover generation to announce their special day.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Wedding Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, professional wedding promo videos that capture every special moment, leaving a lasting impression on your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Wedding Template
Start by selecting from our diverse range of professionally designed wedding video templates and scenes, crafted to suit any style or theme, making your initial setup a breeze.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Personalize your promo by seamlessly adding your cherished wedding photos and video clips from your media library, ensuring your unique story is at the heart of your creation.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Message
Utilize our intuitive wedding video editor to perfect your narrative. Enhance your video with custom voiceover generation, background music, and text overlays to convey your emotions precisely.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your professional wedding video production with customizable aspect-ratio resizing. Export your high-quality promo video in various formats, ready to share your beautiful story with the world.

Use Cases

Becoming a wedding promo video maker is effortless with HeyGen's AI Wedding Video Generator, quickly creating professional wedding videos and personalized content. Leverage customizable wedding video templates for all your special moments.

Share Your Wedding Story

Transform wedding photos and moments into heartfelt, engaging video narratives or professional portfolio showcases with AI-powered storytelling.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen streamline the creation of my wedding highlight reels?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of stunning wedding highlight reels through its intuitive interface and extensive library of customizable wedding video templates. Easily transform your cherished wedding photos and footage into a professional narrative, leveraging HeyGen's text-to-video capabilities for a personalized touch.

Is HeyGen an effective AI Wedding Video Generator for invitations?

Yes, HeyGen is an effective AI Wedding Video Generator, enabling you to produce captivating Wedding Invitation Videos and Save the Date Videos. Our advanced artificial intelligence, including text-to-video and voiceover generation, helps you craft romantic wedding video templates with ease.

What customization features does HeyGen provide for personal wedding videos?

HeyGen offers robust features to act as your personal wedding video editor, ensuring your wedding videos reflect your unique style. You can customize templates, incorporate your own media, generate unique voiceovers, and export in various aspect ratios for professional wedding video production.

Does HeyGen support creating diverse wedding video content beyond highlights?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile wedding promo video maker that supports creating a wide array of wedding videos, including enchanting wedding slideshows and heartfelt Thank-You Videos. Utilize our romantic wedding video templates and text-to-video feature to convey your special moments perfectly.

