Your Ultimate Wedding Video Maker for Lasting Memories
Turn your precious wedding photos and videos into stunning cinematic stories with ease. Our intuitive AI Wedding Video Generator and HeyGen's templates make it simple.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly create stunning wedding news videos, transforming your cherished wedding photos and video clips into memorable stories with AI-powered tools.
Generate Engaging Wedding Social Media Videos.
Quickly transform your wedding photos and clips into share-worthy social media videos for friends and family.
Chronicle Wedding Memories with AI Storytelling.
Transform your wedding day into a timeless story, using AI-powered video to preserve and narrate cherished moments beautifully.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen function as an AI video generator for special events?
HeyGen utilizes AI-powered tools and text-to-video from script capabilities to enable users to create personalized videos, perfect for commemorating special events like weddings. Our platform makes video creation accessible, allowing you to easily generate engaging content.
What editing capabilities does HeyGen offer for customizing event videos?
HeyGen provides a robust online editor with drag-and-drop functionality, allowing you to upload photos and videos, trim and crop segments, and add custom music. You can also adjust video dimensions and apply filters to ensure your event videos are perfectly tailored.
Can I combine various media types and export high-quality videos with HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen's media library allows you to combine photos and videos seamlessly, along with adding voiceovers and subtitles. You can then export your final video in 4K output quality, ensuring a professional and polished result suitable for social media sharing.
Does HeyGen support easy sharing and a user-friendly creation process?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an easy-to-use platform with a drag-and-drop editor, making video creation simple for everyone. Once your video is complete, you can effortlessly download and share it across various platforms, including social media.