Wedding Celebration Video Maker: Create Your Love Story
Turn your cherished memories into stunning wedding videos in minutes using intuitive templates.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create stunning wedding videos and memorable celebration videos with HeyGen's AI video maker. Easily turn your photos and video clips into beautiful wedding slideshows, Save The Dates, or a heartfelt Love Story.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly produce engaging social media videos for Save The Date announcements, wedding countdowns, or sharing memorable moments.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences.
Craft inspiring and heartfelt videos to tell your unique love story or express gratitude to guests.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create stunning wedding videos?
HeyGen provides an intuitive platform for you to easily create beautiful wedding videos. Leverage our video maker capabilities to tell your unique love story using your photos and video clips, resulting in a memorable celebration.
Does HeyGen offer wedding video templates for various celebrations?
Yes, HeyGen offers a variety of wedding video templates designed for different celebrations, including options for slideshows and photo collages. These templates help you effortlessly compile your cherished photos and video clips into a polished wedding video.
Can I use HeyGen as a Wedding Invitation Video Maker?
Absolutely, HeyGen is a versatile video maker that empowers you to create personalized Wedding Invitation videos. Easily combine your photos and video clips with text and voiceover to craft an engaging invitation that reflects your unique style for the big day.
What types of wedding-related videos can I make with HeyGen?
HeyGen enables you to create a wide range of wedding-related videos, from Save The Date announcements and engagement slideshows to heartfelt Wedding Anniversary Slideshows. You can beautifully narrate your Love Story for any special occasion or event.