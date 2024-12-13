Website Explainer Video Maker: Professional Videos in Minutes

Easily create professional explainer videos with compelling narratives. Leverage our advanced Voiceover generation to make your message truly resonate.

Create a compelling 45-second explainer video showcasing a new SaaS product for small business owners launching new services, utilizing a clean, modern flat animation style complemented by an upbeat, professional voiceover generated with HeyGen's powerful voiceover generation feature to narrate your compelling narratives.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Website Explainer Video Maker Works

Easily create professional, engaging explainer videos in minutes with intuitive tools, compelling visuals, and AI-powered voiceovers to captivate your audience.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Begin your explainer video creation by selecting from a library of professional templates & scenes, ensuring a quick and polished start for your narrative.
2
Step 2
Add Your Visuals
Enhance your message by adding engaging visuals. Utilize our extensive media library/stock support to find the perfect animations or stock videos that bring your story to life.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers
Craft a compelling narrative with synchronized audio. Leverage the integrated voiceover generation to create professional voiceovers or use the AI voice generator for diverse spoken content.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Once your explainer video is complete, easily use aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download it in various formats, ready for sharing across all your platforms to captivate your audience.

HeyGen, the ultimate website explainer video maker, helps you create professional explainer videos. Craft compelling narratives and animated content to captivate your audience.

Customer Success Explainer Videos

Turn customer testimonials into compelling video explanations to build trust and demonstrate value.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make it easy to create engaging explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling explainer videos effortlessly using intuitive drag-and-drop tools and a wide range of professional templates. Simply input your script, and HeyGen's AI-powered platform helps bring your narrative to life.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for animated explainer videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and an AI voice generator to produce high-quality, professional explainer videos. You can easily add realistic voiceovers and engaging animations to enhance your video content.

Does HeyGen allow customization to match my brand's identity?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo, preferred colors, and even use stock videos or your own media library assets. This ensures your explainer video perfectly aligns with your brand's aesthetic.

Can HeyGen help me create professional explainer videos ready for any platform?

Yes, HeyGen helps you produce professional explainer videos with features like automatic subtitles and flexible aspect-ratio resizing. You can easily download your video in various formats, making it suitable for any website or social media platform.

