Imagine crafting a 45-second "Brand Story" for your new Web3 project. This video, aimed at Web3 project founders and marketers, should feature a modern, clean aesthetic and a confident, engaging voiceover, powerfully presenting your vision using an AI avatar to embody your brand's future-forward approach as a pioneering web3 video maker.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Web3 Video Maker Works

Craft captivating web3 video content, from dApp explainers to community updates, with our intuitive AI video maker, transforming your ideas into professional visuals.

1
Step 1
Create Your Initial Scene
Begin your video creation by typing or pasting your script, or selecting from a variety of professional Templates & scenes to jumpstart your project. This lays the foundation for your dynamic narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Avatar and Voice
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or message. Our advanced technology brings your AI video to life, ensuring your content is both engaging and professional.
3
Step 3
Apply Visuals and Branding
Incorporate relevant visuals from our media library or upload your own. Utilize Branding controls to add your logo, adjust colors, and apply motion graphics, making your Brand Stories truly shine.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once polished, effortlessly Export your high-quality online video with flexible Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. This prepares your content perfectly for sharing across all platforms, driving community engagement.

HeyGen empowers Web3 creators and businesses to revolutionize their digital presence. As an AI video maker, it simplifies video creation for captivating Brand Stories and community engagement, offering an innovative solution for online video and web3 video production.

Highlight Web3 Project Success & Testimonials

Transform user testimonials and project milestones into compelling AI-powered videos, building trust and demonstrating real-world value for your community.

How can HeyGen enhance my brand stories with AI video?

HeyGen allows you to easily create compelling brand stories and marketing content using advanced AI video technology. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video from script to bring your narratives to life, making it an excellent AI video maker for your creative needs.

Can HeyGen produce animated and live-action videos for creative projects?

Yes, HeyGen enables the production of both animated and live-action style videos through its versatile platform, supporting a wide range of creative video creation. You can utilize various templates and AI avatars to suit your unique creative vision, from explainer videos to dynamic motion graphics.

What features make HeyGen a powerful web3 video maker?

As a robust web3 video maker, HeyGen offers text-to-video from script and AI voiceover generation to streamline your video creation process. Its intuitive tools empower you to develop engaging online video content efficiently, ensuring your message resonates with your audience.

How does HeyGen support creative video marketing plans?

HeyGen provides comprehensive tools to support your creative video marketing plan, including branding controls, subtitles, and aspect-ratio resizing for any platform. This ensures your online video content is perfectly tailored and professional, enhancing your overall video marketing strategy.

