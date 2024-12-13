voiceover video maker: Create Engaging Videos with AI

Transform your script into a compelling audio narrative and add it to your videos seamlessly with HeyGen's advanced Voiceover generation.

Produce a concise 1-minute technical demonstration video, ideal for onboarding new software users, showcasing a clean, step-by-step screen-recording visual style complemented by a professional, explanatory voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature, ensuring clarity for those seeking to understand a 'voiceover video maker' tool.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Voiceover Video Maker Works

Craft professional videos with compelling voiceovers effortlessly. Our AI text-to-speech software and intuitive tools make video creation simple and efficient.

1
Step 1
Upload or Create Your Video
Begin by uploading your existing footage or creating new scenes within our intuitive video editor. This establishes the visual foundation for your narrative.
2
Step 2
Generate Your Voiceover
Leverage our advanced AI text-to-speech software to convert your script into natural-sounding voiceovers, or record your own using the online audio recorder. This brings your story to life.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceover and Enhance
Seamlessly integrate your generated voiceover onto your video timeline. Further enhance clarity and accessibility by generating automatic subtitles, ensuring your message is fully understood.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Masterpiece
Once perfected, export your high-quality video with the integrated voiceover in your desired aspect ratio. Your professional video is now ready to be shared with your audience.

HeyGen acts as a powerful voiceover video maker, simplifying the creation of engaging voiceover videos. Leverage AI text-to-speech software to effortlessly convert text to voice and add voiceovers, revolutionizing your video maker workflow.

Produce Captivating Social Media Content

Effortlessly generate dynamic social media videos with custom voiceovers to boost audience interaction and expand your online presence.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI simplify adding voiceovers to videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI text-to-speech software to convert text to voice effortlessly, allowing users to add voiceover to video productions. You can type or paste your script, and HeyGen generates natural-sounding voice over for your content.

Can HeyGen function as a complete voiceover video maker?

Yes, HeyGen is a comprehensive video maker that allows you to make a video voiceover from the ground up. Beyond generating voice over, you can combine AI avatars, templates, and your script to produce professional voiceover video content efficiently.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for transcription and subtitles?

HeyGen integrates sophisticated ASR tech (Automatic Speech Recognition) to transcribe audio input accurately. This allows you to effortlessly generate subtitles for your voiceover videos, enhancing accessibility and reach for your audience.

Can I upload my video to HeyGen and then add a custom voiceover?

Absolutely. You can upload your video content to HeyGen and seamlessly add voiceover to video using our platform. HeyGen also offers editing capabilities, functioning as a robust video editor to refine your production.

