Voice Narration Video Maker for Engaging Content
Effortlessly create stunning narrated videos with our AI text-to-speech voiceover generation.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen simplifies voice narration video creation. Use our AI text-to-speech and online video editor to easily generate compelling narrated videos with AI voiceovers.
Create Educational Content.
Quickly produce online courses and training modules with clear voice narration to educate a global audience efficiently.
Develop Effective Marketing Ads.
Design impactful video advertisements with professional voiceovers that capture attention and drive conversions rapidly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the process of creating narrated videos?
HeyGen's advanced AI text-to-speech capabilities allow you to create lifelike voiceovers effortlessly. Our intuitive online video editor helps you generate professional narrated videos by simply inputting your script, transforming text into high-quality speech.
Can I customize and produce my videos within HeyGen's online platform?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive video editing tools within its online video editor. You can upload your video, use drag-and-drop tools to refine your content, and then easily produce, download, and share your final marketing videos with built-in voiceovers.
Does HeyGen offer automatic subtitle generation for videos?
Yes, HeyGen can automatically generate subtitles for your videos, enhancing accessibility and ensuring your content is understood by a wider audience. This feature seamlessly complements the AI voiceover generation and video editing tools.
What input methods does HeyGen support for creating videos with voice narration?
HeyGen, as a leading voice narration video maker, supports various input methods. You can paste text for AI text-to-speech generation, or record voice overs directly within the platform to add voice-over to your video projects quickly and efficiently.