Create a 90-second technical explainer video for tech-savvy professionals, detailing the advanced features of a new API integration. Visually, this video should employ clean, modern animated graphics and screen recordings to illustrate complex data flows, accompanied by an authoritative yet friendly AI voiceover generated through HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" capabilities, ensuring the message is delivered clearly via the "online video editor" interface with precise "AI text-to-speech" conversion.

Generate Video