Virtual Tour Video Maker: Create Immersive Experiences

Transform your panoramic photos into interactive tours with AI avatars, perfect for real estate agents and marketing promotions.

507/2000

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Experience the magic of interactive tours in this 45-second video, perfect for tech-savvy marketers aiming to engage their audience. With a focus on creating virtual tours that are both informative and entertaining, this video employs HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly integrate engaging narratives with stunning visuals. The audio style is upbeat and dynamic, matching the vibrant and colorful visual elements that bring each scene to life.
Prompt 2
Dive into the world of virtual reality with a 30-second promotional video tailored for businesses looking to leverage cutting-edge technology. Highlighting the capabilities of virtual tour software, this video uses HeyGen's media library to incorporate high-quality stock footage and 360 cameras, creating a truly immersive experience. The visual style is futuristic, with a pulsating electronic soundtrack that underscores the innovative nature of the content.
Prompt 3
Unleash the power of web API integration in a 60-second technical showcase video, aimed at developers and tech enthusiasts. This video demonstrates how to seamlessly integrate virtual tour features into existing platforms, using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure compatibility across devices. The visual style is clean and professional, with a voiceover that provides clear and concise explanations, making complex concepts accessible to all viewers.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Virtual Tour Video Maker Works

Create immersive virtual tours with ease using our intuitive virtual tour software.

1
Step 1
Create Your Panoramic Photos
Start by capturing high-quality panoramic photos using a 360 camera. These images will form the foundation of your 360° virtual tour, providing a seamless and immersive experience for your audience.
2
Step 2
Upload and Organize Your Media
Upload your panoramic photos to the virtual tour software. Use the media library to organize your images and prepare them for integration into your interactive tour.
3
Step 3
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your virtual tour by adding interactive elements such as hotspots and informational tags. This feature allows users to engage with the tour, making it more informative and engaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Virtual Tour
Once your virtual tour is complete, export it in the desired format. Use branding controls to customize the look and feel, and share your immersive virtual tour with real estate agents or for marketing promotions.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers creators to craft immersive virtual tours with ease, leveraging AI to enhance engagement and reach. Whether you're a real estate agent or a marketer, HeyGen's tools streamline the creation of 360° virtual tours and interactive experiences.

Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI

.

Enhance real estate training programs by integrating interactive virtual tours, improving learning outcomes and retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create immersive virtual tours?

HeyGen offers a powerful virtual tour video maker that allows you to create immersive virtual tours using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. Enhance your tours with interactive elements and voiceovers for a truly engaging experience.

What features does HeyGen's virtual tour software offer?

HeyGen's virtual tour software includes features like AI-generated voiceovers, customizable templates, and branding controls. It supports panoramic photos and 360° cameras, making it ideal for creating detailed and interactive tours.

Can HeyGen integrate with Google Street View for virtual tours?

Yes, HeyGen can integrate with Google Street View, allowing you to incorporate real-world locations into your virtual tours. This feature enhances the realism and accessibility of your interactive tours.

Why should real estate agents use HeyGen for virtual tours?

Real estate agents can benefit from HeyGen's virtual tour capabilities by showcasing properties in an engaging and interactive way. With features like voiceover generation and branding controls, agents can create professional tours that stand out in marketing promotions.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo