Create an engaging 45-second event promo video that speaks directly to potential attendees. With HeyGen's customizable recap video templates, effortlessly incorporate text overlays and AI-generated voiceovers to narrate the key moments of your event. The sleek and modern visual style, combined with high-resolution exports, guarantees a professional finish. Ideal for event planners looking to boost their event's visibility online.
For tech-savvy creators, a 90-second virtual event recap video is the perfect way to showcase your skills. Dive into HeyGen's stock library to find the perfect clips and images to complement your footage. Utilize the platform's AI tools to generate subtitles and captions, ensuring accessibility for all viewers. This video is tailored for content creators who want to demonstrate their technical prowess while delivering a polished final product.
Engage your audience with a 30-second social media-ready video that highlights the best moments of your virtual event. HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature allows you to quickly transform your ideas into a captivating visual story. The vibrant and energetic visual style, enhanced by carefully selected audio tracks, makes this video perfect for sharing across various platforms. Targeted at social media managers and influencers, this video is designed to maximize engagement and reach.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly transform event footage into captivating recap videos with HeyGen's AI-driven video editor, perfect for sharing on social media.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos.
Create dynamic highlight reels that inspire and engage viewers, using HeyGen's motion graphics and text overlays.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create a virtual event recap video?
HeyGen offers a powerful virtual event recap video maker that utilizes AI tools to transform your footage into engaging highlight reels. With customizable recap video templates and seamless text overlays, you can craft a professional event promo video effortlessly.
What features does HeyGen's video editor offer?
HeyGen's video editor provides a range of features including transitions, motion graphics, and a comprehensive stock library. These tools, combined with AI-driven customization options, ensure your videos are both dynamic and polished.
Can I use HeyGen to add audio and subtitles to my videos?
Yes, HeyGen includes an audio tab for voiceover generation and supports adding subtitles or captions to your videos. This ensures your content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience.
Is it easy to share videos created with HeyGen on social media?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows you to export videos in various resolutions and aspect ratios, making it simple to share your creations on social media platforms. This ensures your event promo videos reach your audience effectively.