How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How Video Prospecting Works
Maximize your sales strategy using personalized videos to engage potential customers effectively.
Create a Personalized Script
Begin by crafting a script that speaks directly to your prospect's needs. Use HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to transform your message into a compelling video narrative.
Add Branding Elements
Incorporate your brand's identity by adding logos and colors. HeyGen's branding controls ensure your video is consistent with your brand's voice and style, strengthening brand recognition.
Select Professional Voiceover
Choose the right tone by utilizing HeyGen's voiceover generation capabilities. A suitable voiceover can make your message more relatable and help build trust with your prospects.
Export and Share on Social Media
After fine-tuning your video, use HeyGen to export it in the appropriate aspect ratio for your target platform, be it LinkedIn or others, to maximize reach and engagement.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
Create Engaging Prospecting Videos Quickly
Generate personalized and compelling prospecting videos with HeyGen's AI, capturing prospects' attention instantly.
Boost Sales Follow-ups with AI Video
Revolutionize follow-ups by incorporating engaging AI-generated videos, ensuring memorable interactions and increased response rates.
Streamline Sales Strategy with AI-Powered Content
Enhance your sales strategy using HeyGen's AI to create impactful content, driving lead generation and elevating sales performance.
Have questions? We have answers
What is video prospecting and how can HeyGen assist?
Video prospecting is a sales strategy that involves using personalized videos to engage potential customers and nurture leads. HeyGen provides a comprehensive toolkit featuring AI avatars, text-to-video creation, and customizable templates, making it easy to craft engaging prospecting videos quickly.
How does HeyGen support personalized video creation?
HeyGen allows users to create personalized videos by offering features like voiceover generation, brand-specific customizations, and a rich media library. This enables sales development reps to tailor their messages, build trust with prospects, and effectively enhance their sales strategy.
Can HeyGen enhance the effectiveness of sales follow-ups?
Yes, HeyGen can significantly improve sales follow-ups by enabling the creation of attention-grabbing video content. With easy subtitle and caption options, sales teams can communicate clearly and keep prospects engaged, making follow-ups more compelling.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for video prospecting tools?
HeyGen equips users with advanced technical features like AI-powered voiceovers, aspect-ratio resizing, and efficient subtitle generation, all in a user-friendly interface. This allows sales teams to effortlessly produce polished, professional prospecting videos that align with their outreach strategy.
