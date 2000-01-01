30 Second Explainer Video: Capture Attention Fast
Boost brand awareness with dynamic animations and engaging scripts, utilizing HeyGen's Text-to-Video from Script capability for a seamless and effective storytelling experience.
How to use HeyGen's Video Maker
Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
How a 30 Second Explainer Video Works
Create engaging explainer videos quickly and effectively, boosting brand awareness and customer engagement through concise and compelling storytelling.
Create an Engaging Script
Start by crafting a concise and engaging script that effectively communicates your message. Focus on clarity and brevity, ensuring that your storytelling aligns with the viewer's needs and interests.
Select Dynamic Animations
Choose vibrant animations to bring your story to life. Utilize HeyGen's 2D animation feature to add visual flair, making your explainer video more engaging and memorable.
Add Voiceover Generation
Enhance your video's impact with HeyGen's voiceover generation tool. Match the voice to your brand tone for a consistent and professional touch.
Export with Aspect-Ratio Resizing
Finally, export your video in the desired aspect ratio using HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing feature, ensuring it's perfectly optimized for various social media platforms and devices.
HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying
HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2. People love how
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.
Rated 4.8 / 5 · Over 900 Reviews
Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go
I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.
- Jacob B.
A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation
Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.
- Corneliu C.
Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation
HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.
- Brent M.
Finally, an AI video platform that feels human
The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.
- Magnus J.
Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos
Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.
- Christine B.
HeyGen's Versatile 30 Second Explainer Video Use Cases
Discover how HeyGen transforms 30-second explainer videos for effective video marketing and customer engagement, with creative storytelling and impactful visuals.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos Instantly
Create dynamic short-form videos in minutes with HeyGen to boost your brand's social media presence and customer interaction.
High-Performing Ad Creation with AI Video
Leverage HeyGen's AI tools to produce eye-catching 30-second ads that captivate and convert audiences effectively.
Showcase Customer Success with Engaging AI Videos
Use HeyGen to craft compelling explainer videos that highlight real customer success stories and enhance your brand's credibility.
Have questions? We have answers
How can HeyGen enhance my brand's storytelling?
HeyGen empowers your brand to create captivating animated explainer videos that encapsulate your core message with engaging scripts and strong visuals, boosting audience engagement and brand recall effectively.
What makes HeyGen's video production stand out?
HeyGen offers AI-driven text-to-video technology, enabling quick creation of 30-second explainer videos. With features like voiceover generation and subtitles, your explainer videos are both dynamic and accessible.
Is HeyGen suitable for short-form video ads?
Absolutely! HeyGen's capabilities, such as AI avatars and customizable templates, make it perfect for crafting impactful short-form video ads, ideal for platforms like social media to increase brand awareness.
Can I use HeyGen for product launch videos?
Yes, HeyGen is designed to create visually compelling animated explainer videos for product launches, utilizing its extensive media library and branding controls to effectively showcase your product's features and benefits.
