Marketing Video Maker: Create Stunning Videos Easily

Unlock the power of video templates and AI avatars to ensure brand consistency and captivate your audience.

497/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second narrative aimed at digital marketers eager to streamline their content creation process. Highlight the power of HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, which allows users to transform written content into captivating videos effortlessly. The video will showcase sleek, modern visuals paired with an AI-generated voiceover, providing a professional touch. This is ideal for those who want to leverage video templates to produce high-quality video ads quickly.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is designed for content creators who want to explore new ways to engage their audience. With HeyGen's AI avatars, bring your marketing message to life in a unique and interactive way. The video will feature a mix of custom templates and innovative animation styles, ensuring it stands out on any platform. Emphasize the ease of use and creative potential of HeyGen's video editing tools, making it a must-have for anyone looking to create marketing videos.
Prompt 3
Targeting social media managers, this 60-second video will demonstrate the versatility of HeyGen's Media library/stock support. Show how easy it is to access a wide range of high-quality visuals and audio enhancements to create compelling content. The video will feature a polished, professional aesthetic with seamless transitions and clear subtitles/captions, making it perfect for social media sharing. Highlight the importance of video length and aspect-ratio resizing to optimize content for various platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Use a Marketing Video Maker

Create engaging marketing videos effortlessly with our intuitive tools and templates.

1
Step 1
Create with Video Templates
Start by selecting from a variety of video templates designed to suit different marketing needs. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on creativity while ensuring brand consistency.
2
Step 2
Add Animation Styles
Enhance your video by incorporating dynamic animation styles. This feature allows you to bring your content to life, making it more engaging and visually appealing.
3
Step 3
Apply Audio Enhancement
Improve the audio quality of your video with our audio enhancement tools. This ensures that your message is clear and professional, capturing your audience's attention effectively.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Sharing
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format for easy social media sharing. This step ensures your marketing video reaches a wider audience across various platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the way you create marketing videos by offering intuitive video editing tools and customizable video templates. With HeyGen, you can effortlessly produce high-performing video ads and engaging social media clips, ensuring brand consistency and maximizing audience reach.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Create engaging AI videos to highlight customer achievements, building trust and credibility.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create marketing videos efficiently?

HeyGen offers a powerful marketing video maker with drag-and-drop tools and customizable video templates, allowing you to create engaging video ads quickly and maintain brand consistency.

What video editing tools does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen provides a suite of video editing tools, including audio enhancement, animation styles, and AI voice generation, ensuring your videos are polished and professional.

Can I maintain brand consistency using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to maintain brand consistency by offering branding controls such as logo and color customization, ensuring your marketing videos align with your brand identity.

What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?

HeyGen's video templates are designed for creativity, offering a variety of custom templates and scenes that cater to different marketing needs, making it easy to create standout video ads.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo