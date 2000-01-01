Engage Viewers with Dynamic Video Banner Ads

Harness the power of HeyGen's AI avatars to create captivating video banner ads. Drive increased engagement and brand awareness with seamless editing and stunning visuals.

Step 1
Enter Prompt
Step 2
Click Generate Button
Step 3
Watch Your Video Come To Life
Trusted by millions worldwide to bring their stories to life.

How to use HeyGen's Video Maker

Creating your video with our AI-powered video maker is fast, intuitive, and flexible. Here's how you go from idea to final video:

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How it works

How Video Banner Ads Work

Discover how to create engaging video banner ads using HeyGen's powerful tools and features.

Step 1

Select a Dynamic Template

Begin your creative process by selecting a vibrant template from HeyGen's extensive library. This serves as the backbone of your video banner ad, providing structure and style to kickstart your project.

Step 2

Add Engaging Animations

Enhance your video banner ad by incorporating animations using HeyGen's drag-and-drop editor. This feature allows you to add dynamic visuals effortlessly, ensuring your ad captures attention.

Step 3

Customize with Brand Elements

Infuse your video banner ad with your brand's personality by adding logos, colors, and a compelling call-to-action. HeyGen provides branding controls to ensure your video aligns seamlessly with your brand identity.

Step 4

Export and Publish Seamlessly

Once your video banner ad is complete, use HeyGen's export feature to adapt it to the required aspect-ratio and distribute it across digital platforms. This ensures a smooth publishing process and optimal viewing experience.

HeyGen Reviews: What Real Users Are Saying

HeyGen has over 900 reviews and a 4.8 rating on G2.
easy it is to create videos from text, translate with AI, and use lifelike
avatars.

Effortless Multilingual Video Creation On the Go

I love using HeyGen because it lets me create clear, engaging communication in multiple languages and tailor messages to my community. The best part is I can make great videos while I'm on the go without having to physically record myself every time.

- Jacob B.

A Game-Changing Tool for Fast, Consistent Video Creation

Highly recommended for anyone who wants speed, quality, and flexible video creation in a world where content is king.

- Corneliu C.

Exceptionally User-Friendly, Transforms Content Creation

HeyGen has truly transformed the way my company operates. Most importantly, it enables me to create the advertisements and social media content necessary to promote our products and services.

- Brent M.

Finally, an AI video platform that feels human

The avatars, voice tones, and pacing tools are miles ahead of other platforms. The new Video Agent workflow is a game-changer, it listens, adapts, and makes revisions fast.

- Magnus J.

Surprisingly Easy and Perfect for Quick, Pro-Looking Videos

Heygen is really easy to use. The AI agent clearly explains what each video clip will look like and gives options to tweak things. It's a genuinely helpful app, and the best part is the long video durations, which are perfect for YouTube.

- Christine B.

Maximize Impact with Video Banner Ads

Unlock the potential of video advertising with HeyGen. Enhance engagement, improve brand awareness, and simplify ad creation with AI-driven solutions.

Effortless Ad Creation with AI

Craft high-performing video banner ads in minutes using HeyGen's AI-powered tools, boosting ad engagement and visibility.

Engaging Social Media Content

Produce captivating social media videos rapidly, enhancing brand awareness and interaction across platforms.

Elevate Training Videos and Courses

Create dynamic and informative videos that elevate educational and training content, increasing learner engagement and retention.

Have questions? We have answers

What sets video banner ads apart in digital advertising?

Video banner ads, including in-banner video ads, offer enhanced engagement compared to traditional banners. They seamlessly integrate video elements, catching user attention more effectively, and are supported by platforms like HeyGen for easy creation and customization.

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of video ads?

HeyGen provides a drag-and-drop editor, AI avatars, and a variety of templates to facilitate creating professional video ads. Users can customize their ads with branding elements like logos and colors to align with their marketing strategy.

Why should I use HeyGen for in-banner video ads?

With HeyGen, you can leverage advanced features such as text-to-video from scripts and voiceover generation. These tools enable you to craft compelling in-banner video ads that resonate with your audience while ensuring brand consistency.

What creative possibilities does HeyGen offer for video advertising?

HeyGen enables users to explore creative possibilities with its extensive media library, including stock support and templates. Users can add animations, music, and engaging CTAs to ensure their video advertising stands out on digital platforms.

Transform a single prompt into a complete video with Video Agent

Video Banner Ads | Boost Engagement | HeyGen