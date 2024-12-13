Unlock Growth with the Ultimate Video Personalization Tool

Streamline your marketing emails and sales outreach with automated video workflows, creating personalized videos directly from text.

486/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Consider developing a 90-second promotional video specifically for Sales Directors and Marketing Ops, designed to highlight the power of AI-powered Personalized Video in boosting sales workflows. The visual style should be dynamic and engaging, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting with personalized data, complemented by an energetic, professional voiceover and upbeat music generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation feature, leveraging the platform's AI avatars.
Example Prompt 2
An informative 2-minute video targeting Customer Success Managers and Support Team Leads could illustrate the comprehensive utility of personalized video software for onboarding. Employing a friendly, informative visual style with clear step-by-step visuals and helpful annotations, paired with a calm, reassuring voiceover, this video should effectively use HeyGen's Subtitles/captions and diverse Templates & scenes to ensure accessibility and consistent branding for automated video workflows.
Example Prompt 3
Visualize a concise 45-second technical overview for Solution Architects and Technical Product Managers, emphasizing the advanced capabilities of a video selling platform. This video requires a futuristic, high-tech visual style, clearly demonstrating complex data integration layers with sleek UI elements, enhanced by a confident, knowledgeable voiceover and a sophisticated electronic soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various technical documentation and its Media library/stock support to incorporate specific technical graphics.
step preview
Copy the prompt
step preview
Paste into the Creation box
step preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Your Personalized Video Tool Works

Effortlessly create impactful, individualized video messages at scale to boost engagement and strengthen connections with your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Base Video
Design your core message using our AI-powered Personalized Video capabilities. Leverage features like Text-to-video from script to build foundational content efficiently.
2
Step 2
Add Personalized Elements
Integrate dynamic fields and apply branding controls to achieve precise video personalization for individual viewers, ensuring every message resonates uniquely.
3
Step 3
Integrate with Your Platforms
Connect your video tool with existing systems to power Automated Video Workflows, scaling your outreach across CRM and Marketing Emails seamlessly.
4
Step 4
Analyze Performance & Optimize
Track key metrics like open rates and watch times with robust Video Engagement Analytics to refine your strategy and continuously enhance impact.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Scale Personalized Customer Success Stories

.

Generate compelling, personalized customer success stories as engaging AI videos to build trust and accelerate sales workflows.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen enable efficient video personalization?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of personalized video content by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, allowing users to generate customized videos at scale through automated video workflows. This makes HeyGen an effective personalized video software for various outreach needs.

What specialized integrations does HeyGen offer for enhanced sales and marketing?

HeyGen integrates seamlessly with various CRM and Marketing Automation Platforms, enabling a robust data integration layer for your sales workflows. This allows for automated video workflows, sending personalized video messages directly from your existing GTM tech stack.

Can HeyGen support extensive branding and customization for personalized video campaigns?

Yes, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, ensuring your personalized video content aligns perfectly with your brand identity. You can utilize existing templates or leverage template creation tools to design engaging customized videos for custom landing pages.

Does HeyGen utilize AI for more than just avatar generation in video creation?

Beyond generating realistic AI avatars, HeyGen's powerful AI drives text-to-video conversion from script, voiceover generation, and automatic subtitles/captions. This suite of AI-powered personalized video features ensures efficient and scalable content production.

logo
