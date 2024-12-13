Professional Video Outro Maker for Engaging End Screens

Design stunning custom outros for YouTube and beyond, effortlessly leveraging our extensive templates & scenes.

Craft a compelling 30-second custom outro designed for small business owners, emphasizing a clean and professional visual style with upbeat background music and a clear voiceover, utilizing HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently convey key messages.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Video Outro Maker Works

Craft professional and engaging video outros effortlessly with our intuitive platform, designed to boost your video's impact and audience retention.

1
Step 1
Select Your Outro Template
Begin by choosing from our diverse library of professionally designed outro templates to match your video's style. This utilizes HeyGen's templates & scenes feature.
2
Step 2
Add Your Branding Elements
Personalize your custom outro by adding your logo, adjusting colors, and incorporating custom text. Utilize HeyGen's branding controls for a consistent look.
3
Step 3
Apply Engaging Media
Enhance your outro with compelling visuals or calls to action. Easily add relevant video clips, images, or stock media to effectively prepare your YouTube end screens.
4
Step 4
Export Your Finished Outro
Once satisfied, finalize your creation and export your high-quality video outro. Our online outro maker ensures your video is ready for any platform, utilizing HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

Elevate your video creation with HeyGen, the AI-powered online video outro maker. Easily design custom outros and engaging YouTube end screens to captivate audiences and boost your brand.

Design Impactful Outros for Motivational Content

.

Craft inspiring video outros that leave a lasting impression, reinforcing your message and encouraging audience interaction or further engagement with your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the process to create video outros?

HeyGen simplifies outro creation by leveraging AI avatars and text-to-video technology, allowing you to easily make outro online with professional polish.

What options does HeyGen offer to customize outros for YouTube end screens?

HeyGen provides extensive branding controls and a library of outro templates, enabling you to fully customize outros with your logo, colors, and unique media for impactful YouTube end screens.

Can HeyGen function as a fast online outro maker for various platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen serves as an efficient online outro maker, offering diverse outro templates and a media library to quickly produce high-quality outros for any video platform.

Does HeyGen support AI avatars and voiceovers in my video outro?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to integrate AI avatars and generate voiceovers directly within your video outro, adding a unique and engaging element to your content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo