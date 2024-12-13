Create Stunning Invitations with Our Video Invitation Maker
Easily design personalized video invitations using AI avatars and share them on social media for a memorable touch.
Explore Examples
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a 60-second personalized video invitation for your upcoming event using HeyGen's online invitation maker. This is perfect for event planners and hosts who want to impress their guests with a unique and engaging invitation. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, you can easily customize your message and add a personal touch. The video will have a modern visual style with dynamic animations and a vibrant color palette, ensuring it stands out when shared on social media.
Craft a 30-second invitation video using HeyGen's invitation video templates, ideal for tech-savvy individuals who want a quick and efficient way to invite guests. The video will feature a sleek and minimalist design, appealing to a younger audience who values simplicity and style. With HeyGen's media library/stock support, you can incorporate high-quality visuals and music to create a polished final product. This video is perfect for sharing across various social media platforms.
Develop a 90-second AI-powered video invitation for a corporate event, targeting professionals and business partners. With HeyGen's AI avatars and voiceover generation, you can create a sophisticated and informative invitation that conveys professionalism and attention to detail. The video will have a clean and corporate visual style, with clear and concise messaging. This format is ideal for email distribution and professional networking sites, ensuring your invitation reaches the right audience.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of personalized video invitations with its AI-powered tools, offering creative and technical solutions for crafting stunning wedding invitation videos and more. Utilize HeyGen's capabilities to customize video invitations effortlessly, leveraging a rich template library and music options to share on social media seamlessly.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos and Clips in Minutes.
Quickly create captivating invitation videos that are perfect for sharing on social media, enhancing your event's reach and engagement.
Inspire and Uplift Audiences with Motivational Videos.
Craft personalized video invitations that not only inform but also inspire your guests, setting the tone for a memorable event.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create a personalized video invitation?
HeyGen offers a powerful AI video invitation maker that allows you to create personalized video invitations effortlessly. With customizable templates and a rich media library, you can tailor your invitation to match any event theme.
What features does HeyGen provide for wedding invitation videos?
HeyGen provides a variety of invitation video templates specifically designed for weddings. You can customize these templates with your own text, images, and music from our extensive music library to create a unique and memorable wedding invitation video.
Can I share my HeyGen video invitations on social media?
Yes, HeyGen makes it easy to share your video invitations on social media. Once your invitation is ready, you can export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms, ensuring your invitation looks great wherever it's shared.
What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for customizing video invitations?
HeyGen's AI video invitation maker includes advanced features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and branding controls. These tools allow you to customize your video invitations with precision and creativity.