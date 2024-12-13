Video Ad Generator Tool: Create Stunning AI Videos

Effortlessly create captivating ad campaigns by transforming your scripts into dynamic videos with text-to-video from script.

Imagine creating captivating video ads in minutes, even without a camera crew! This 30-second spot, aimed at busy small business owners, features a bright and energetic visual style with an upbeat audio track, demonstrating how easy it is to use HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Text-to-video from script" capabilities to become an "AI Video Ad Maker" effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
For marketing agencies looking to scale their "ad campaigns" globally, discover how to seamlessly "Localize in every language" with a 45-second video. This professional and sleek presentation, featuring diverse visuals and confident narration, highlights HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" and "Subtitles/captions" to reach international audiences with ease.
Prompt 2
Boost your online store's visibility with a dynamic 60-second video specifically for eCommerce businesses. Showcasing a fast-paced visual style with catchy music and an enthusiastic voiceover, this spot demonstrates how HeyGen’s pre-designed "Templates & scenes" and "Media library/stock support" empower you to "Create video ads with AI" quickly and effectively, turning ideas into engaging content.
Prompt 3
Curious how to generate compelling "testimonial AI ads" without traditional filming? This 30-second video, crafted for businesses seeking authentic endorsements, utilizes a warm, personable visual style with natural lighting and an empathetic voiceover. It illustrates the power of HeyGen's "AI avatars" and flexible "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to produce impactful, user-generated-style content.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How the video ad generator tool Works

Quickly produce high-quality video ads for your campaigns using AI Actors, customizable templates, and powerful editing features, saving time and resources.

Step 1
Select Your Foundation
Jumpstart your ad creation by choosing from a wide range of pre-designed video templates and scenes, optimized for various ad campaigns and marketing needs.
Step 2
Create AI-Powered Dialogue
Transform your written ad scripts into dynamic, spoken video content instantly using our advanced text-to-video from script capability, making your message resonate.
Step 3
Integrate AI Avatars
Elevate your ad's presentation by adding lifelike AI avatars to act as your spokespersons, delivering your message with a professional and engaging touch.
Step 4
Finalize and Export
Ensure your ad is ready for any platform by resizing it to different aspect ratios and exporting in high quality, perfect for diverse ad campaigns.

HeyGen, your AI video ad maker, helps create video ads with AI effortlessly. Generate high-performing ad campaigns for your business fast.

Create Dynamic Social Media Ads

Quickly produce captivating video ads and short clips optimized for social media platforms, enhancing reach and engagement for marketing agencies and eCommerce.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of effective video ads?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI Video Ad Maker that allows users to create professional video ads with AI quickly, transforming text prompts and scripts into engaging visual content for ad campaigns.

Can HeyGen help me feature AI Avatars in my marketing content?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a diverse range of AI Avatars that can be seamlessly integrated into your ad campaigns, bringing your testimonial AI ads or product promotions to life as an advanced AI Video Generator.

What features make HeyGen an efficient video ad generator tool?

HeyGen empowers users with a user-friendly drag-and-drop editor, a comprehensive video template library, and robust text-to-video capabilities, streamlining the process of generating high-quality video ads from scripts with ease.

How can HeyGen optimize video ads for different markets and audiences?

HeyGen allows you to localize your ad campaigns by adding captions and generating voiceovers, ensuring your video ad content is effective for eCommerce businesses and marketing agencies reaching diverse audiences globally.

