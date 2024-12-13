The Ultimate Vertical Ad Video Maker for Social Media

Create stunning, high-quality vertical ad videos for social media. Easily generate captivating content with powerful text-to-video from script capabilities.

An energetic 30-second vertical ad video should be designed for aspiring entrepreneurs, illustrating the simplicity of creating compelling content without extensive prior experience. With a bright, minimalist visual style and a friendly, encouraging voiceover, this video will highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, showcasing how easily anyone can become a "vertical ad video maker" by transforming simple text into professional advertisements.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Vertical Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging, high-quality vertical ad videos effortlessly with HeyGen's AI-powered tools, perfect for captivating your audience on social media platforms.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your ad script. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability will automatically generate a compelling video, turning your words into captivating visuals and voiceovers.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Avatar
Enhance your message by selecting from a diverse library of Templates & scenes or choosing an AI avatar to present your ad. Customize the look and feel to match your brand's aesthetic, ensuring your vertical ad stands out.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Personalize your video with Branding controls to include your logo, custom colors, and background music. As a powerful vertical video editor, HeyGen allows you to fine-tune every detail for a polished final product.
4
Step 4
Export Your Vertical Ad
Once satisfied, export your ad in the optimal vertical aspect ratio, perfectly formatted for immediate publishing across your social media channels. Your professional vertical video is now ready to engage your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers businesses to effortlessly create high-quality vertical ad videos, transforming complex video editing into a simple, AI-powered process. Leveraging our AI vertical video maker, you can generate stunning social media ads with diverse styles, optimizing your campaign performance.

Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into compelling video content, building trust and credibility for your brand effortlessly.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging vertical ad videos?

HeyGen is an AI vertical video maker that simplifies the creation of high-quality vertical ads from your script. It transforms your text into dynamic video content using AI avatars and voiceovers, specifically optimized for social media platforms.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI vertical video maker for businesses?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI generated visuals and text-to-video capabilities to streamline your ad video creation process. This allows you to quickly produce professional, high-quality vertical videos without requiring extensive video editing experience.

Can I transform a written script directly into a vertical video using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows you to effortlessly create video from script, turning your text into a complete vertical video. This powerful AI video maker uses realistic AI avatars and voiceovers to bring your message to life efficiently, making video creation accessible.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for branding in vertical ad content?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your vertical ad videos align perfectly with your brand identity. You can easily integrate logos, adjust colors, and choose from various templates to maintain a consistent and professional look for your high-quality vertical videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo