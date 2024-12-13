Create a vibrant 30-second 'venue promo video maker' ad targeting event planners and businesses, showcasing a chic, versatile event space. The visual style should be sleek and modern, featuring dynamic camera angles of the venue's unique architectural elements and customizable setups, accompanied by an uplifting, contemporary instrumental soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly transform a brief description of the venue's amenities into engaging scenes, emphasizing its premium feel and adaptability for various events.

