Create a compelling 45-second vendor onboarding video designed to welcome new partners to your ecosystem and introduce them to the essential functions of your vendor platform. The visual style should be professional yet approachable, incorporating modern animations and an upbeat background score to convey a sense of excitement and clarity. Utilize HeyGen's powerful AI avatars to deliver a consistent, friendly message, ensuring immediate digital engagement and setting a positive tone from the start.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Vendor Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and personalized onboarding videos for your vendors using our intuitive video platform.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Script
Begin creating your vendor onboarding videos by choosing from a library of professionally designed templates or by converting your script directly into a video using text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Choose AI Avatars and Branding
Make your onboarding videos custom and engaging by selecting AI avatars to present information and applying your company's branding controls for a consistent look and feel.
3
Step 3
Add Voiceovers and Enhance Content
Generate clear and professional voiceovers to guide your vendors, and enrich your onboarding content by integrating media from our extensive library for a comprehensive video onboarding solution.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Video
Once your personalized video is complete, easily export it in various aspect ratios for different platforms, making it simple to share your vendor onboarding video maker creation with new hires.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes the vendor onboarding video maker process, enabling you to create onboarding videos that deliver a powerful first impression. Our intuitive video platform helps you craft engaging, personalized video experiences for new vendors and hires.

Integrate Company Culture

Inspire and integrate new vendors and hires by showcasing your company's vision and values through engaging, AI-generated welcome and motivational videos.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging vendor onboarding videos?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive vendor onboarding video maker, enabling businesses to create engaging onboarding videos quickly. Leverage AI avatars and text-to-video technology to transform scripts into professional content effortlessly, making the onboarding process seamless for new vendors.

Can I personalize onboarding videos for different vendors or roles using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen allows for highly personalized video content, making it easy to produce custom onboarding videos tailored to specific vendor types or roles. Incorporate your brand's logo and colors to maintain a consistent company culture and enhance digital engagement.

What features does HeyGen offer as an all-in-one onboarding video platform?

HeyGen is a comprehensive video platform offering robust onboarding video solutions with features like voiceover generation, automatic subtitles, and a rich media library. This makes HeyGen an efficient video maker for creating informative content, supporting effective vendor training and communication.

How quickly can I generate high-quality onboarding videos with HeyGen?

You can rapidly generate high-quality onboarding videos for new employees or vendors using HeyGen's intuitive interface and ready-to-use video templates. Our AI-powered text-to-video functionality significantly speeds up production, enhancing digital engagement from the start.

