Be a Valuable Video Maker with AI-Powered Generation

Craft captivating content effortlessly. Our AI avatars bring your messages to life, making video creation simple and impactful.

Create a compelling 1-minute instructional video for tech professionals, demonstrating the core functionality of a complex AI tool. The visual style should be clean and professional, using abstract data visualizations and clear interface shots, accompanied by a calm, authoritative voiceover. Highlight how HeyGen's AI avatars can present intricate technical details with a human touch, making your "AI video generator" content easily digestible.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Valuable Video Maker Works

Unlock the power of AI to effortlessly create professional videos. Transform your ideas into stunning visual content with our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your script. Our platform's text-to-video from script capability will transform your text into engaging video content, acting as a powerful AI video generator.
2
Step 2
Select Your Presenter
Choose from a diverse library of stunning clips or select an AI avatar to present your message with a human touch, leveraging advanced AI avatars.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Utilize dedicated branding controls to integrate your logo, colors, and fonts, ensuring your video aligns perfectly with your brand identity through Flexible Editing options.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your project and export your video using various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, ready for any platform, proving to be a truly valuable video maker.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your valuable AI video generator, simplifying online video creation and editing. Easily make stunning content with this powerful, AI-driven video maker.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Produce compelling customer success stories with AI videos to build trust and demonstrate value effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen's AI video generator streamline content creation?

HeyGen simplifies content creation by leveraging advanced AI tools to transform text into engaging video. This includes generating realistic AI avatars and synthesizing natural-sounding voiceovers directly from your script.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides robust video editing capabilities within its cloud-based software, allowing for flexible editing of scenes, the addition of subtitles, and branding controls like logos and custom colors, ensuring professional output.

Can users customize the visual elements and branding within HeyGen videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen, as an online video maker, empowers users with comprehensive branding controls, enabling the integration of custom logos, brand colors, and selection from various templates to create stunning clips that align with their visual identity.

Does HeyGen support various aspect ratios and media types for video production?

Yes, HeyGen supports flexible aspect-ratio resizing for diverse platforms and allows users to integrate their own media or utilize its extensive stock library. This versatility makes it ideal for producing high-quality short-form content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo