UX Design Video Maker: Create Stunning UI/UX Videos with AI

Design captivating UX/UI product videos faster with our intuitive AI video maker. Leverage powerful Text-to-video from script features for seamless content creation.

For aspiring UI/UX designers, imagine a vibrant 30-second video demonstrating the rapid creation of a portfolio piece using "UX UI video templates." This modern, clean presentation, accompanied by upbeat music, effectively utilizes HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to highlight design prowess.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a UX Design Video Maker Works

Craft compelling UX/UI video templates and motion design with intuitive tools, streamlined editing, and AI-powered features to showcase your designs effectively.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Start by selecting from a library of professional UX UI video templates or begin with a blank canvas to bring your vision to life using HeyGen's templates & scenes. This provides a strong foundation for your video.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Designs & Arrange Elements
Easily upload your UX/UI designs and prototypes into the media library. Utilize the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to arrange elements, text, and other media to build compelling scenes that highlight your work.
3
Step 3
Apply Motion & AI Enhancements
Apply dynamic motion design to animate your UX flows, capturing user interactions effectively. Enhance clarity with AI-powered features such as voiceover generation to explain your designs.
4
Step 4
Export & Share Your Project
Finalize your professional UX design video and export it in optimal aspect ratios using HeyGen's resizing & exports functionality. Easily share your creation across social media or presentation platforms to showcase your work.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers UX design video makers to create compelling visual narratives effortlessly. Leverage our AI-powered video creator with an intuitive drag-and-drop editor to produce stunning UX UI video templates and streamline your editing workflow for impactful results.

Showcase UX Case Studies & Testimonials

.

Produce engaging AI videos to highlight successful UX projects, user testimonials, and design impact, building trust and demonstrating value effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen empower UX design video makers?

HeyGen transforms the way UX design video makers operate by offering an AI-powered video creator that simplifies complex animations. You can leverage our extensive video templates and intuitive tools to quickly produce engaging visual content, streamlining your editing workflow.

What features make HeyGen an ideal AI-powered video creator for professional content?

HeyGen stands out as a premier AI-powered video creator through its advanced AI tools that convert text to video with realistic voiceovers and AI avatars. Our comprehensive stock media library, combined with the ability to export in high fidelity like 4K video, ensures your professional content is always top-tier.

Can I create professional motion design videos with HeyGen if I'm not an expert editor?

Absolutely. HeyGen is designed to be an accessible motion design tool, featuring an intuitive user interface and a drag-and-drop editor that simplifies complex tasks. Our pre-built video templates and streamlined editing workflow enable anyone to produce polished animations effortlessly.

Are there options for custom branding and high-quality media within HeyGen's UX UI video templates?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls allowing you to integrate your specific logos and color schemes directly into any UX UI video templates. Coupled with access to a rich stock media library and support for 4K video output, your designs will always look professional and on-brand.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo