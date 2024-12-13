Create Stunning Videos with Our Video Maker

Transform your ideas into personalized videos effortlessly with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities.

529/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
In this 60-second video, explore the seamless integration of HeyGen's voiceover generation and AI subtitles for corporate videos. Targeted at business professionals and marketers, this video will demonstrate how these features can enhance communication and accessibility in presentations. The visual style will be sleek and professional, with a clear and authoritative voiceover guiding the narrative. This is perfect for companies looking to elevate their internal and external communications with precision and clarity.
Prompt 2
Dive into the world of educational videos with a 90-second feature on HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability. Designed for educators and trainers, this video will illustrate how easy it is to transform written content into engaging visual lessons. The visual style will be informative and clear, with a calm and educational tone in the audio. This is an excellent tool for teachers aiming to create interactive and accessible learning materials for their students.
Prompt 3
Unleash your creativity with a 30-second video highlighting HeyGen's media library and stock support for video creation. Aimed at aspiring filmmakers and creative professionals, this video will showcase the vast array of resources available to enhance any project. The visual style will be dynamic and colorful, with a lively soundtrack to inspire creativity. This is the perfect solution for those looking to elevate their video projects with high-quality media assets.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Utilities Video Maker Works

Create engaging and professional videos with ease using our utilities video maker. Follow these four simple steps to bring your vision to life.

1
Step 1
Create with Video Templates
Start your video creation journey by selecting from a variety of professionally designed video templates. These templates provide a solid foundation, allowing you to focus on personalizing your content to suit your needs.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Enhance your video by incorporating AI avatars. These avatars can deliver your message in a dynamic and engaging way, making your content more relatable and impactful.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding Controls
Ensure your video aligns with your brand identity by using our branding controls. Customize elements like logos and colors to maintain consistency across all your corporate or educational videos.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media Publishing
Once your video is ready, export it in the desired format for seamless social media publishing. Our tools ensure your video maintains high quality across various platforms, maximizing its reach and engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen revolutionizes utilities video creation with AI video tools, offering seamless video editing and personalized video templates for creative and technical needs.

Boost training engagement and retention with AI

.

Enhance educational videos with AI subtitles and voiceover generators to improve learning outcomes.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video creation?

HeyGen streamlines video creation with its AI-powered tools, including text-to-video from scripts and customizable video templates, allowing users to produce engaging content effortlessly.

What AI editing features does HeyGen offer?

HeyGen provides advanced AI editing features such as voiceover generation and automatic subtitle creation, ensuring your videos are both professional and accessible.

Can HeyGen help with personalized videos?

Yes, HeyGen's AI avatars and branding controls enable the creation of personalized videos that align with your brand's identity, making them ideal for corporate and educational purposes.

Why choose HeyGen for social media publishing?

HeyGen offers seamless aspect-ratio resizing and export options, making it easy to publish videos optimized for various social media platforms, enhancing your online presence.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo