Create a 60-second instructional video targeting IT professionals and support teams, illustrating the smooth process of user migration. The visual style should be clean and professional, using on-screen text animations and a clear, authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present key steps and incorporate Subtitles/captions generated from your Text-to-video from script to ensure accessibility, making the 'how-to video' easy to follow.

