Imagine a 60-second explainer video for small business owners, simplifying their 'Terms of Use' through an engaging narrative. The visual style should be friendly and animated, utilizing vibrant colors and approachable graphics to demystify legal jargon, all supported by an upbeat, clear voiceover. HeyGen's "AI avatars" and "Voiceover generation" can bring a trusted, relatable character to life, making the user agreement video maker process accessible and engaging for busy entrepreneurs.

Generate Video