Urgent Talent Call Video Maker: Attract Top Talent Fast
Attract top talent and showcase opportunities with rapid video creation using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers HR and recruitment teams to rapidly create urgent talent call videos. As an AI video generator and AI Spokesperson Video Creator, it's a cost-effective Recruitment Video Maker, helping you attract top talent without cameras or actors.
Rapidly Create High-Performing Recruitment Ads.
Quickly produce compelling video ads to attract and engage top talent for urgent roles.
Craft Engaging Social Media Recruitment Videos.
Instantly create shareable video content for social platforms to broaden your reach for talent calls.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create captivating recruitment videos?
HeyGen's AI video generator empowers you to create captivating recruitment videos using professional templates and AI avatars, helping you attract top talent effortlessly without needing cameras.
What makes HeyGen an urgent talent call video maker without needing actors?
HeyGen functions as a rapid video creation platform, allowing you to generate urgent talent call videos instantly with AI avatars and Text-to-video from script, eliminating the need for cameras or actors.
Can I customize videos made with HeyGen to showcase my company's unique talent?
Absolutely. As a leading talent video maker, HeyGen offers extensive branding controls and media library support, enabling you to tailor videos to authentically showcase your company's unique talent and messaging.
How does HeyGen simplify the process of making AI spokesperson videos?
HeyGen simplifies AI Spokesperson Video Creator with its powerful AI video generator, transforming Text-to-video from script into dynamic content using realistic AI avatars and voiceover generation, streamlining your talent acquisition efforts.