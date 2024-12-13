Develop a compelling 30-second video designed to create urgency for an exclusive flash sale, targeting online shoppers ready for a deal. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring quick cuts of products with a clear, upbeat voiceover and prominent on-screen text displaying the "Limited-Time Offer" countdown. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to rapidly generate content and voiceover, ensuring the message is delivered effectively and promptly.

Generate Video