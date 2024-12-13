University Video Maker: Transform Campus Stories into Engaging Videos

Create interactive videos with educational templates and AI avatars to enhance community engagement and showcase campus life.

547/2000 characters

Explore Examples

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

a collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketinga collage of images with one that says mastering social media marketing

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Capture the essence of student life in a 45-second interactive video featuring student testimonials. Targeted at incoming freshmen, this video will highlight personal stories and experiences, creating a sense of community and belonging. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, you can easily transform written testimonials into compelling visual narratives. The video will be set against a backdrop of lively campus scenes, with subtitles ensuring accessibility for all viewers.
Prompt 2
Spotlight your university's esteemed faculty in a 30-second faculty spotlight video. Aimed at academic peers and potential collaborators, this video will feature brief interviews and highlights of faculty achievements. Using HeyGen's voiceover generation, you can add professional narration to complement the visuals. The video will have a sophisticated visual style, with clean graphics and a formal tone, reflecting the academic excellence of your institution.
Prompt 3
Engage your university community with a 60-second video on community engagement initiatives. Perfect for alumni and local partners, this video will showcase collaborative projects and their impact. Leverage HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure the message reaches a wider audience, including non-native speakers. The video will feature a mix of real-life footage and AI avatars, with an inspiring soundtrack that underscores the university's commitment to making a difference.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How University Video Maker Works

Create engaging and educational videos with ease using our intuitive platform.

1
Step 1
Create with Educational Video Templates
Start your video project by selecting from a variety of educational video templates. These templates are designed to help you easily craft content for campus tours, student testimonials, or faculty spotlights, ensuring a professional look and feel.
2
Step 2
Add Interactive Elements
Enhance your videos by adding interactive elements. Use our drag-and-drop editing tools to incorporate quizzes, polls, or clickable links, making your videos more engaging and informative for viewers.
3
Step 3
Apply AI-Powered Translation
Broaden your video's reach by applying AI-powered translation. This feature allows you to automatically translate your video content into multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse audience.
4
Step 4
Export with Branding Controls
Once your video is ready, export it with full branding controls. Customize your video with your university's logo and colors to maintain brand consistency across all your educational content.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers universities to create dynamic and engaging videos with ease, utilizing interactive video features and educational video templates to enhance learning and community engagement.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

.

Highlight student testimonials and faculty spotlights through engaging AI videos, fostering community engagement and showcasing university success stories.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance university video creation?

HeyGen offers a comprehensive video creation platform with features like educational video templates and AI avatars, making it ideal for creating engaging university content such as campus tours and student testimonials.

What interactive video features does HeyGen provide?

HeyGen supports interactive video creation with tools like drag-and-drop editing and AI-powered translation, allowing for dynamic and accessible educational content.

Can HeyGen facilitate real-time collaboration on video projects?

Yes, HeyGen's collaborative capabilities enable real-time collaboration, making it easy for teams to work together on video assignments and faculty spotlights.

Why choose HeyGen for educational video editing?

HeyGen stands out with its intuitive video editing tools, including text-to-video from script and voiceover generation, perfect for creating polished educational videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo