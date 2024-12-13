Unlock Growth with Your University Program Video Maker
Produce professional educational videos faster and reach a wider audience with realistic AI voiceover generation.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Develop a heartwarming 45-second alumni spotlight video targeting alumni and potential donors, showcasing the university's enduring legacy. Employ a warm, nostalgic visual and audio style, incorporating historical photos and current campus life with gentle orchestral music. Utilize HeyGen's Media library/stock support to easily integrate archival footage and images, crafting professional school marketing videos.
Design an informative 60-second instructional video for current students and faculty, demonstrating how to effectively use a new campus resource for student video projects. The visual and audio style should be modern and engaging, featuring animated graphics and real student testimonials. Utilize HeyGen's Voiceover generation for clear explanations and ensure Subtitles/captions are included for accessibility, making it an excellent educational video maker tool.
Craft a captivating 30-second virtual campus tour segment for international applicants, presenting key university landmarks and diverse student activities. The video should have a sleek, informative visual style complemented by an energetic soundtrack. Integrate HeyGen's AI avatars to guide viewers and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to optimize the video for various platforms, effectively promoting your school globally.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers university program video makers to create engaging academic videos. Our AI educational video maker simplifies academic video creation for effective communication.
Expand Online Course Offerings.
Develop and deliver more online courses with ease, reaching a broader global student audience.
Promote Programs via Social Media.
Quickly produce captivating videos for social media to effectively promote university programs and events.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance academic video creation for universities?
HeyGen is an AI educational video maker that simplifies academic video creation. It allows you to transform scripts into engaging educational videos using AI avatars and a wide array of templates, making easy video creation accessible for all university programs.
What tools does HeyGen provide for creating school marketing videos?
HeyGen offers robust features for creating compelling school marketing videos and university marketing videos. You can customize your video with branding controls, integrate your logo, and utilize the media library to produce eye-catching promotional content that effectively promotes your school.
Can HeyGen assist with producing online course videos and lecture content?
Absolutely. HeyGen simplifies the production of online course videos and lecture videos by enabling users to write the script and generate realistic AI voices with easy voiceover generation. It also includes automatic subtitles for enhanced accessibility in video editing for academia.
Does HeyGen support the creation of animated educational videos for students and teachers?
Yes, HeyGen is an ideal university program video maker for animated educational videos, beneficial for student video projects and teaching materials. Its intuitive interface and diverse templates allow for quick generation of AI visuals and creative video projects without complex editing.