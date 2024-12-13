University Highlights Video Maker: Showcase Your Best

Quickly create engaging custom highlight reels with dynamic AI avatars to impress coaches and admissions.

Design a compelling 60-second university highlight video tailored for prospective students and their families, showcasing the vibrant campus life, academic excellence, and unique student experiences. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to narrate key achievements and employ voiceover generation to articulate the university's mission and values, creating an inspiring and memorable recruitment piece.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Craft a dynamic 45-second celebration video for alumni and faculty, spotlighting a significant university achievement or annual event, functioning as an impactful highlight video maker. Incorporate professional templates & scenes from HeyGen's media library/stock support to visually impress, ensuring clear communication with subtitles/captions that highlight important facts and figures.
Prompt 2
Produce a focused 90-second athlete recruiting video, creating a custom highlight reel for college sports coaches and scouts, emphasizing an individual's best college sports highlights. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to display athlete statistics and achievements seamlessly, and optimize the output with aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various recruiting platforms.
Prompt 3
Generate an engaging 30-second social media reel for current and future students, serving as a quick university highlights video maker by offering a glimpse into a 'day in the life' on campus. Use an energetic voiceover generation track to keep the audience engaged and ensure the video is perfectly sized for mobile viewing through HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports capabilities.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a University Highlights Video Maker Works

Craft compelling university highlight videos with ease. Our streamlined 4-step process empowers you to showcase academic and athletic achievements professionally and precisely.

1
Step 1
Create Your Project
Start by selecting a template or building your university highlights video from scratch using our intuitive video maker.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Content
Easily add your university footage, photos, and music files from your media library to compile your highlight reel.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI
Elevate your video with professional voiceovers or integrate AI avatars to narrate key achievements, making your university highlights truly stand out.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and use aspect-ratio resizing to export it in the perfect format for sharing across all your university platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms how universities create compelling highlight videos, acting as an intuitive university highlights video maker for admissions, events, and sports, creating engaging content effortlessly.

Showcase Student & Alumni Success

.

Highlight the achievements of students and alumni with engaging AI videos, inspiring future generations and celebrating the university community.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify making a highlight video?

HeyGen serves as an intuitive online video maker, enabling you to create compelling highlight videos with ease. You can transform scripts into dynamic visuals, making the video creation process efficient for any highlight reel.

Can HeyGen assist in creating professional university highlight videos or sports recruiting videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a powerful video maker for producing professional university highlight videos and custom highlight reels for athlete recruiting. You can utilize branding controls to ensure your college sports highlights align perfectly with your institution's identity.

What advanced features does HeyGen offer for enhancing highlight video content?

HeyGen empowers your highlight video content with AI-driven features, including AI avatars and natural voiceover generation, eliminating complex sports video editing. This allows you to create engaging game highlights with professionally generated subtitles and captions.

Is HeyGen suitable for various types of highlight videos and how are they exported?

Yes, HeyGen is a versatile online video maker capable of producing diverse highlight videos, from university events to sports montages. You can easily create videos and export them in various aspect ratios to suit different platforms, ensuring your content is always perfectly presented.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo