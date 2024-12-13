University Department Promo Video Maker: Boost Enrollment

Create captivating marketing videos instantly, leveraging our powerful AI avatars to tell your story.

Create a 90-second video designed for prospective high school students and their parents, serving as a compelling university video maker showcase for a specific department. The visual style should be dynamic and friendly, blending vibrant campus b-roll with authentic student interviews, while the audio features an upbeat background track and clear, enthusiastic student voices. Utilize HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enrich the visual narrative and "Voiceover generation" for a polished introduction and call to action.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a University Department Promo Video Maker Works

Create engaging promotional videos for your university department quickly and effectively to attract prospective students and showcase your unique offerings.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Template or Script
Select from a variety of university promo video templates or input a script to quickly generate initial video content using our templates and scenes.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media and Brand Assets
Personalize your video by uploading your department's unique footage, images, and applying your specific branding controls like logos and colors with our media library support.
3
Step 3
Add AI Elements and Accessibility Features
Enhance your narrative by integrating AI avatars or generating professional voiceovers, and add subtitles and captions for maximum reach and accessibility.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish Your Video
Easily export your finished promotional video using aspect-ratio resizing for various platforms, ready to publish and engage your target audience across different channels.

Use Cases

HeyGen empowers university departments to easily create compelling promo videos, serving as an advanced AI video tool for educational marketing. Generate high-quality content to showcase campus life, student success, and faculty achievements, effectively boosting enrollment and engagement.

Highlight Student & Alumni Testimonials

.

Craft authentic video testimonials from students and alumni, building trust and showcasing the impact of academic programs and campus life.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of university promo videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of creating impactful university promotional videos by leveraging advanced AI video tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script. This beginner-friendly interface allows you to generate content with AI quickly and efficiently, turning your concepts into high-quality educational videos.

Can I incorporate my university's existing branding and media into HeyGen videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen's powerful video editor enables you to seamlessly integrate your university's unique brand identity by uploading footage and images from your media library. You can customize your video with specific branding controls for logos and colors using a drag-and-drop editor.

What kind of video templates does HeyGen offer for educational content?

HeyGen provides a diverse library of ready-made video templates specifically designed for educational and university promotional videos. These templates offer a professional starting point, making it easy to create engaging campus tours, student testimonials, and marketing videos to boost enrollment.

How can HeyGen help make my university videos accessible and shareable across platforms?

HeyGen enhances accessibility by automatically generating subtitles and captions for your university videos, reaching a wider audience. You can easily export your high-quality videos in various aspect ratios, making them perfectly suited for social media videos and other online platforms for publishing and sharing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo