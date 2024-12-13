Universal Training Video Maker for Any Learning Need

Quickly create professional instructional videos for employee training using AI avatars.

Imagine creating an engaging 1-minute training video designed for new employees, guiding them through company policies. This video should adopt a professional and clean visual style, complemented by a clear, confident voiceover. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to effortlessly transform your written content into a polished training experience, ensuring consistency and accuracy across all your employee training modules.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 90-second instructional video to help software users navigate a new feature. The visual style should be modern and incorporate screen-capture elements to clearly demonstrate steps, with an energetic yet informative voice. Utilize HeyGen's robust voiceover generation to add natural-sounding narration, making complex instructions digestible and enhancing the user-friendly interface experience.
Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 45-second microlearning segment for busy professionals, breaking down a complex industry concept. This video needs a dynamic and visually rich style, incorporating animated elements and an upbeat background score. Engage your audience effectively by deploying HeyGen's AI avatars to present the information, transforming abstract topics into memorable e-learning videos.
Prompt 3
Craft a concise 30-second video to quickly share a new best practice or project update with internal teams. The visual and audio style should be direct and professional, yet approachable, using clear visual cues to highlight key points. Expedite your creation process by starting with HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes, allowing any team member to become a capable video maker for internal communications.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Universal Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional and engaging training videos with AI avatars and smart editing tools, transforming your content into impactful learning experiences.

1
Step 1
Paste Your Script
Begin by pasting your training content directly into the editor. Our platform utilizes Text-to-video from script technology to prepare your narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Avatar
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or instructor. These avatars will deliver your message with natural expressions and movements.
3
Step 3
Add Branding Elements
Apply your company's Branding controls, including logos, custom colors, and fonts, to ensure every training video aligns perfectly with your brand identity.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your training video and use Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download it in your desired format, ready for distribution across any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms the creation of universal training videos, enabling rapid development of engaging, high-quality instructional content. It's the ultimate training video maker for businesses.

Elevate Employee Training Effectiveness

.

Utilize AI-powered video maker tools to create dynamic training videos, dramatically improving employee engagement and knowledge retention.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen make creating training videos more accessible for businesses?

HeyGen simplifies creating professional training videos by enabling users to transform scripts into video with AI avatars and text-to-video technology, significantly reducing production time. This user-friendly interface allows for quick generation of high-quality content without complex video editing software.

What specific tools does HeyGen offer to streamline the production of instructional videos?

HeyGen offers robust features like a library of templates and scenes to quickly start any project, coupled with integrated voice-over generation and automatic subtitles/captions. These tools streamline the production of engaging instructional videos and animated explainer videos for various learning needs.

Can HeyGen adapt to different formats required for e-learning and microlearning content?

Yes, HeyGen is designed for versatility, allowing creators to easily adapt their e-learning videos and microlearning content for different platforms through aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options. This ensures your video-based learning materials are perfectly formatted whether for online courses or short, focused modules.

Does HeyGen allow for custom branding to enhance professional employee training videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your company's logo, custom colors, and fonts directly into your employee training videos. This capability helps maintain a consistent professional appearance across all your internal and external video content.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo