UI Design Video Maker: Craft Stunning UX/UI Explainers

Bring your UI/UX designs to life quickly with HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature, simplifying complex user flows.

For product managers needing to demonstrate a new UI feature, create a 60-second professional video. This video should adopt a clean and direct visual style with precise on-screen annotations, complemented by an articulate voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to present the walkthrough and integrate Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility, effectively using an AI video generator to simplify complex explanations.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How UI Design Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your UI designs into engaging video presentations with our intuitive platform, designed for creators of all levels.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template or Start Fresh
Begin your UI design video project by selecting from a range of professional templates and scenes, or starting with a blank canvas to build your vision.
2
Step 2
Add Your Design Assets
Integrate your UI screenshots, mockups, and other visual assets, alongside our extensive media library and stock support, into your video scenes.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI and Animations
Bring your designs to life using AI-powered tools like professional voiceover generation or dynamic text animations to explain features and user flows.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Finalize your UI design video and export it in high resolution, utilizing aspect-ratio resizing for optimal sharing across various platforms.

Use Cases

Revolutionize your UI design presentations with HeyGen, the AI video generator built for UX UI video makers. Leverage AI-powered tools and templates to create engaging videos that showcase your designs with professional voiceovers and animations.

Showcase Design Impact

Create compelling videos that demonstrate the real-world impact of your UI designs through customer testimonials and success narratives.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the AI video generation process?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools and an intuitive drag-and-drop editor to simplify the creation of professional videos. Our Text-to-video capability efficiently transforms your scripts into polished visual content, establishing HeyGen as a leading online video editor.

What collaborative features does HeyGen offer for effective workflow management?

HeyGen is designed for robust collaborative video creation, providing features like secure sharing controls and structured review and approval processes. This ensures teams can efficiently manage video projects and streamline their workflow management from inception to completion.

Can HeyGen export high-quality videos with flexible customization options?

Yes, HeyGen provides high-quality exports, allowing users to customize video outputs and resize videos to fit various platforms perfectly. You can achieve diverse aspect ratios and export video in stunning resolutions, including 4K, ensuring your content always looks professional.

Does HeyGen integrate with other design tools to enhance video editing efficiency?

HeyGen offers seamless integrations, including a Figma plugin, to enhance your creative and design workflow. Our platform is engineered for lightning-fast performance, enabling quick editing assets and a highly efficient video production experience.

