UGC Testimonial Video Maker: Create Authentic Ads Fast
Create impactful UGC testimonials for ads. Just write your script and leverage HeyGen's AI to turn text into engaging videos that capture attention.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to become an ultimate UGC testimonial video maker, enabling you to generate professional AI videos that capture authentic customer feedback. Create AI videos effortlessly, transforming simple scripts into engaging visual content for powerful marketing and social ads.
Showcase Customer Testimonials.
Effortlessly turn customer success stories into compelling AI-generated videos, building trust and credibility for your brand with authentic-looking testimonials.
Create High-Performing UGC-Style Ads.
Produce dynamic, UGC-style video ads quickly using AI, designed to capture attention and drive conversions for your marketing campaigns.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create compelling UGC-style ads?
HeyGen empowers creators to generate authentic "UGC-style ads" and "testimonial" videos efficiently. You can write your "script", select an "AI avatar", and "create AI videos" that resonate with your audience for effective social ads.
What is the process for generating AI videos with HeyGen?
With HeyGen, you simply input your "script", choose an "AI avatar", and the platform will "generate video" content automatically. This streamlined process makes HeyGen a powerful "video maker" for any "content creation" need.
Does HeyGen offer customization options for AI-generated videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust customization for your "AI videos". You can apply your own "branding" elements, choose from various templates, and fine-tune aspect ratios to ensure your "content creation" aligns perfectly with your vision.
Can HeyGen be used as a UGC testimonial video maker?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an excellent "UGC testimonial video maker". It allows you to rapidly produce engaging "UGC" and "testimonial" "video" content using advanced "AI" technology, perfect for social ads.