UGC Testimonial Video Maker: Create Authentic Ads Fast

Create impactful UGC testimonials for ads. Just write your script and leverage HeyGen's AI to turn text into engaging videos that capture attention.

Create a compelling 30-second authentic testimonial video showcasing a product's benefits, designed for small business owners seeking to demonstrate real user satisfaction. The visual style should be bright and energetic, featuring a user speaking directly to the camera, complemented by a friendly and clear voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to efficiently transform your prepared narrative into a polished 'ugc testimonial video maker' production.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How UGC Testimonial Video Maker Works

Create engaging UGC-style testimonial videos effortlessly with AI, transforming your customer stories into compelling social ads in just a few steps.

1
Step 1
Write Your Testimonial Script
Begin by writing or pasting the testimonial content for your UGC video. Utilize HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to instantly convert your words into spoken dialogue for a natural delivery.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse range of "AI avatars" to represent your testimonial. Pick the perfect persona to deliver your message, ensuring an authentic and engaging presentation for your UGC content.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Customize your testimonial video by adding relevant visuals, background music, and applying your brand's unique identity. Use "Branding controls" to incorporate logos and colors for a cohesive look.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Ads
Finalize your UGC testimonial video and export it in various aspect ratios suitable for different platforms. With "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", your compelling customer story is ready for high-impact social ads.

HeyGen empowers you to become an ultimate UGC testimonial video maker, enabling you to generate professional AI videos that capture authentic customer feedback. Create AI videos effortlessly, transforming simple scripts into engaging visual content for powerful marketing and social ads.

Generate Engaging Social Content

Quickly create captivating AI videos and short clips for social media, ideal for sharing testimonials and boosting engagement across all platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create compelling UGC-style ads?

HeyGen empowers creators to generate authentic "UGC-style ads" and "testimonial" videos efficiently. You can write your "script", select an "AI avatar", and "create AI videos" that resonate with your audience for effective social ads.

What is the process for generating AI videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you simply input your "script", choose an "AI avatar", and the platform will "generate video" content automatically. This streamlined process makes HeyGen a powerful "video maker" for any "content creation" need.

Does HeyGen offer customization options for AI-generated videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust customization for your "AI videos". You can apply your own "branding" elements, choose from various templates, and fine-tune aspect ratios to ensure your "content creation" aligns perfectly with your vision.

Can HeyGen be used as a UGC testimonial video maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be an excellent "UGC testimonial video maker". It allows you to rapidly produce engaging "UGC" and "testimonial" "video" content using advanced "AI" technology, perfect for social ads.

