Create a captivating 45-second ugc highlight video maker experience designed for small business owners launching their latest product line, aiming for a viral social media buzz. The visual style should emulate authentic mobile phone footage, featuring dynamic cuts and inspiring product shots, all set to upbeat, trending music. Emphasize ease of creation using HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional-looking, engaging announcement that resonates with a broad audience looking for innovative solutions.

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How UGC Highlight Video Maker Works

Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling UGC-style highlight videos with AI, no manual editing required. Generate impactful content for any platform.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Start by outlining your narrative or inputting your text. HeyGen's **Text-to-video from script** capability allows you to generate content directly from your written ideas, forming the core of your highlight video.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a range of lifelike **AI avatars** to present your message, giving your highlight video an authentic and relatable touch without needing a physical presenter.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers & Captions
Enhance your video with natural-sounding **Voiceover generation** in multiple languages. Automatically add subtitles/captions for wider accessibility and engagement.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Highlights
Finalize your dynamic UGC highlight video with **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports**, then effortlessly share it across social media platforms to capture your audience's attention.

HeyGen revolutionizes the creation of UGC highlight videos, empowering content creators and businesses to quickly generate engaging AI UGC videos and highlight clips. Leverage our AI UGC video generator for seamless Text-to-Video Creation, turning raw ideas into polished content without manual editing.

Showcase Authentic Customer Success

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic AI-powered UGC videos, effectively highlighting positive experiences and building brand trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging UGC highlight videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to become an "AI UGC video generator," transforming your ideas into dynamic "UGC highlight videos" without complex manual editing. Leverage our intuitive tools to easily craft compelling user-generated content that captures attention, fulfilling the desire to "create UGC style videos" efficiently.

What kinds of AI UGC video ads can I generate with HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can generate diverse "AI UGC video ads" and numerous "ad variations" tailored for various platforms. Easily create authentic "UGC style videos" featuring AI avatars and professional "Voiceovers," perfect for boosting engagement on social media.

Can HeyGen simplify the process of making AI videos from text?

Absolutely, HeyGen streamlines "Text-to-Video Creation" by allowing you to generate full videos directly from your script. Our platform eliminates the need for manual editing, letting you focus on your creative message and efficient content production with our AI capabilities.

How does HeyGen support creative customization for my videos?

HeyGen provides extensive options to elevate your creative output, including a vast library of "video templates" and customizable "AI avatars." You can also personalize "Voiceovers," implement "branding controls," and utilize a comprehensive media library to tailor your videos precisely.

