UGC ad generator to Create Viral Videos Fast
Generate high-quality UGC ads that boost engagement, leveraging realistic AI avatars for diverse and compelling video content.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an engaging 45-second ad designed for e-commerce brands and digital marketers, illustrating the seamless process of turning a concept into a polished video. Employ a trendy visual style with split screens and text overlays, demonstrating the transformation from a simple script to a compelling UGC ad. The audio should feature an energetic background track paired with a persuasive narration, emphasizing how Text-to-video from script simplifies the creation of impactful AI UGC Video Generator content.
Produce a creative 60-second video aimed at content creators and social media strategists, demonstrating innovative ways to generate viral UGC. The visual style should be a fast-paced montage of different AI videos, including explainer scenes and testimonials, all designed to inspire uniqueness and virality. The audio should be dynamic, incorporating various voiceover styles and sound effects, culminating in a powerful call to action powered by HeyGen's Voiceover generation capabilities.
Craft a concise 30-second video targeting marketing agencies and startups, illustrating the efficiency of creating high-quality branded content. The visual style should be clean and professional, focusing on smooth transitions and showcasing how easily a full video can be assembled using HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes. The audio should be corporate yet engaging, with a clear, articulate voiceover explaining the power of AI Avatars and AI Actors in accelerating video production.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes the UGC ad generator process, enabling brands and creators to quickly produce high-performing AI videos and authentic UGC ads for impactful marketing workflows.
Generate High-Performing UGC Ads.
Rapidly create compelling, high-converting UGC ads using AI videos to optimize your marketing workflow and achieve better campaign results.
Produce Viral Social Media Content.
Quickly generate engaging AI videos and clips perfect for TikTok and other platforms, helping brands and creators capture audience attention.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create viral UGC ads for my brand?
HeyGen is an advanced AI UGC Video Generator that empowers brands to produce engaging and viral UGC ads efficiently. With AI Avatars and a built-in editor, you can quickly generate compelling content that resonates with your audience and enhances your marketing workflow.
What kind of AI Avatars does HeyGen offer for video creation?
HeyGen offers a diverse range of lifelike AI Avatars and AI Actors that can be used to bring your creative vision to life in AI videos. You can choose from various styles and easily customize them to suit your brand's unique needs, enhancing your UGC ads.
Does HeyGen include tools for editing and scriptwriting within the platform?
Yes, HeyGen features a powerful built-in editor that allows for seamless customization of your AI videos, including the addition of B-roll and auto captions. Additionally, an integrated AI scriptwriter assists in generating compelling narratives for your UGC ads, streamlining your creative process.
Can HeyGen help me create AI videos in multiple languages?
Absolutely, HeyGen supports voiceover generation in over 140+ languages, enabling creators and brands to produce AI videos with a global reach. This broad language support allows you to effectively localize your UGC ads and expand your marketing workflow internationally.