Twitter Video Generator: Create Engaging Videos for X

Transform text prompts into engaging, customized videos for X, boosting your social media presence effortlessly.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Are you struggling to maintain a consistent social media presence on Twitter? This 45-second action-packed guide, aimed at small business owners and marketers, illustrates how to "repurpose existing videos" for optimal engagement. Through fast-paced, dynamic cuts and an upbeat soundtrack, viewers will learn the efficiency of HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature, enabling them to "create Twitter videos" effortlessly from any source material.
Elevate your online content with captivating "engaging videos" using AI avatars. This 90-second instructional piece is tailored for marketers and educators who wish to produce high-quality, professional videos without appearing on camera, showcasing how HeyGen’s AI avatars can deliver your message with impact. Expect a polished, clean visual style complemented by an informative yet calming audio track, demonstrating the versatility of our "AI models" for complex explanations.
For content creators aiming to significantly "maximize engagement" and improve accessibility for their short videos, HeyGen's automated "auto subtitle generator" is a game-changer. This direct and impactful 30-second demonstration, perfect for general content creators and digital marketers, showcases the power of automatic captions. The video features punchy, energetic clips with clearly styled, automatically generated captions, ensuring your message is understood by everyone, everywhere, thanks to our robust Subtitles/captions feature.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Twitter Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create captivating videos for Twitter, formerly X, to boost your engagement with an intuitive AI-powered platform.

Create Your Video Content
Start by entering your script to leverage our Text-to-video from script capability, upload existing media, or select a trendy template to initiate your engaging video creation.
Add Visuals and Voice
Enhance your customized videos with AI avatars, voiceover generation, or select from various templates and scenes. Incorporate branding controls for a professional touch.
Apply Final Touches
Refine your video using robust editing tools to trim, cut, and add music. Utilize our auto subtitle generator for accessibility and choose the perfect aspect-ratio resizing for Twitter.
Export and Share
Once your video is perfected, export it in the desired format or publish directly to Twitter (X) to share your engaging content with your audience effortlessly.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Testimonial Videos

Transform customer success stories into dynamic, engaging video testimonials that build trust and credibility on Twitter.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen function as an AI Twitter video generator?

HeyGen empowers you to create engaging videos for Twitter by leveraging cutting-edge AI models. Simply input text prompts or scripts, and our AI video generator transforms them into high-quality, customized videos. This powerful AI tool simplifies content creation, making you an efficient Twitter video maker.

Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen for Twitter?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive editing tools to tailor your Twitter videos precisely. You can apply trendy templates, adjust aspect ratios for optimal display, and incorporate branding controls to make your content unique. This ensures your customized videos stand out on the platform.

What are the key features for publishing Twitter videos using HeyGen?

HeyGen streamlines your workflow with features designed for Twitter video creators. You can generate auto subtitles for accessibility, ensure your videos are watermark-free, and publish directly to Twitter from the platform. This makes sharing your AI-generated content efficient and professional.

Is HeyGen a browser-based tool for making Twitter videos?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a browser-based AI video generator, meaning you can create and edit compelling Twitter videos from any device without downloads. Its intuitive interface makes it a beginner-friendly Twitter video maker, allowing anyone to produce high-quality content quickly.

