Twitter Promo Video Maker: Create Engaging X Content

No video editing experience required. Drive brand engagement and boost conversions with our AI video maker, featuring customizable video templates.

Create a dynamic 30-second promotional video aimed at tech startups announcing their latest product launches, featuring an AI avatar delivering a concise, engaging message. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing vibrant colors and quick cuts, accompanied by an energetic, professional audio track to capture attention on Twitter. This approach highlights how easily professional-looking promotional videos can be made with HeyGen's AI avatars.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create Twitter Promo Videos

Effortlessly craft engaging promotional videos for Twitter/X with HeyGen's AI-powered tools. Boost your brand's presence and drive engagement, no video editing experience required.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start from Scratch
Begin your project by choosing from our diverse range of "video templates" or converting your script directly into a video using Text-to-video from script.
2
Step 2
Add Engaging Visuals and AI Avatars
Enhance your "promotional videos" with dynamic visuals, stock media from our library, or include lifelike AI avatars to present your message effectively.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Captions
Ensure your message is clear and accessible by adding professional voiceover generation and automatically generated "captions" to your video.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Twitter Video
Finalize your "short video" by applying branding controls (logo, colors), then export it in the optimal aspect ratio for Twitter/X to boost engagement.

Use Cases

HeyGen, the AI video maker for Twitter/X, simplifies creating promo videos. Easily craft short, engaging content with AI tools and templates to boost social media engagement and conversions.

AI-Powered Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic, engaging video content for Twitter, building trust and showcasing product value effectively.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create engaging Twitter promo videos without video editing experience?

HeyGen makes creating compelling "twitter promo videos" incredibly "easy-to-use", even with "no video editing experience required". Simply input your script, choose from diverse "video templates", and HeyGen's AI generates a professional video, helping you "boost conversions" and "drive brand engagement" on "social media".

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars and templates to quickly produce short video content for Twitter?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide selection of realistic "AI avatars" and professional "video templates" designed for various use cases, including "short video" content for "Twitter". This allows you to rapidly produce high-quality "Twitter videos" and "promotional videos" efficiently.

What features does HeyGen provide to optimize promotional videos for Twitter/X to drive brand engagement?

HeyGen offers powerful features to optimize your "promotional videos" for "Twitter/X" to "drive brand engagement". You can easily add "captions", utilize "dynamic text animations", and incorporate your branding with custom logos and colors to make your "Twitter videos" stand out on "social media".

Can I add captions and dynamic text animations to my Twitter videos using HeyGen's AI editing tools?

Absolutely, HeyGen's "AI editing tools" allow you to effortlessly add precise "captions" and engaging "dynamic text animations" to all your "Twitter videos". This ensures your "short video" content is accessible and impactful, whether for "product launches" or general "social media" marketing.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo