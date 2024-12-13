Twitter Ad Video Maker: Create Engaging X Ads Fast

Drive conversions on X (Twitter) with captivating video ads. Leverage our professional templates & scenes to create high-quality content effortlessly.

Develop a 1-minute video targeting tech-savvy marketers, showcasing how HeyGen functions as an "AI video maker" to explain complex software features. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing animated data visualizations and screen recordings, accompanied by a confident and informative voiceover. Emphasize the ease of creating professional content from a simple script using the text-to-video from script capability, enhanced by realistic AI avatars to present key points.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Twitter ad video maker Works

Craft compelling video ads for Twitter/X with ease. Our AI video maker helps you boost your engagement on X (Twitter) without needing any editing skills.

1
Step 1
Select Your Template
Begin your creative process by selecting from a diverse range of templates, meticulously optimized for Twitter/X. This ensures a professional and impactful foundation for your ad.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content
Transform your written script into dynamic visuals. Utilize our Text to Twitter Video Ad feature, incorporating your own media or selecting from our extensive stock library to tell your story.
3
Step 3
Add Engaging Elements
Enhance your ad's appeal and accessibility. Integrate realistic AI avatars, generate engaging voiceovers, and add automatic subtitles/captions to connect with a wider audience on X (Twitter).
4
Step 4
Export Your Video Ad
Finalize your creation by reviewing all elements. Export your High-Quality Output, perfectly optimized for Twitter/X, ready to publish and drive conversions.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI video maker, crafts eye-catching Twitter ad videos. Boost X (Twitter) engagement and conversions with high-quality, optimized content.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

.

Craft compelling customer success videos with AI, building trust and encouraging more conversions on your Twitter/X ads.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify creating Twitter/X ad videos?

HeyGen streamlines the process of making a Twitter ad video, allowing you to quickly generate professional content. Our intuitive AI video maker requires no editing skills, helping you produce high-quality videos optimized for Twitter/X with ease.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen offer for Twitter/X video ads?

HeyGen offers robust AI-Powered Customization for your Twitter/X campaign videos. You can leverage our realistic AI avatars, turn text into captivating Twitter Video Ads, and automatically generate professional captions to enhance viewer engagement.

Can I incorporate my own branding and media into HeyGen Twitter videos?

Absolutely! HeyGen allows you to upload and incorporate your own images and video clips, alongside customizable branding elements. This helps you Create eye-catching videos that truly represent your brand for effective Twitter/X campaigns.

How can HeyGen help boost engagement and conversions on Twitter/X?

HeyGen ensures your video maker efforts translate into success by providing tools to create visually compelling content. Our platform helps you boost your engagement on X (Twitter) and drive conversions by delivering high-quality, optimized videos tailored for the platform.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo